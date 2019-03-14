18 MotoE World Cup Motorcycles Burn In Jerez

A fire swept through the new E-paddock at Circuito de Jerez, destroying all 18 motorcycles in the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup field. The teams had been scheduled to test through Friday. The cause of the fire has not been determined, though according to Dorna Sports sources, “No motorcycles were charging at the time of the incident in the box in which the fire started.” No one was injured in the fire, which broke out just after midnight on Thursday.

MotoE series bosses Dorna have confirmed that ‘a majority of material’ has been lost in last night’s fire at Jerez, but that thankfully no one was hurt. An investigation into the causes is underway. pic.twitter.com/HBpHTZl0wZ — MCN Sport (@MCNSport) March 14, 2019

With all the motorcycles destroyed, Energica Motor Company suspended the MotoE IRTA test at Jerez. Dorna confirms that the five-round 2019 MotoE World Cup will be rescheduled, and not canceled. Previously, the MotoE schedule included racing in five countries at Circuito de Jerez, Le Mans, Sachsenring, Red Bull Ring, and Misano World Circuit. Eleven teams and 18 riders are slated to compete for the 2019 MotoE World Championship.

Photo by Jesus Robledo