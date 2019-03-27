MotoGP Court of Appeal: Ducati Aerodynamic Devices Legal

Ducati MotoGP Aerodynamic Devices: Not Illegal

Following the opening round of 2019 MotoGP at Qatar earlier this month, a few teams filed technical protests against the use of aerodynamic devices on the swingarms of the three Ducati GP19 prototypes, including the factory Mission Winnow Ducati ridden by race winner Andrea Dovizioso.

These protests were rejected, and sent to the MotoGP Court of Appeals. And on Tuesday the MotoGP Court of Appeals released its decision – Ducati did nothing illegal.

The teams – Team Suzuki Ecstar against Pramac Duacti’s Jack Miller, Repsol Honda against Dovizioso, and Red Bull KTM Factory Team and Aprilia Racing against Danilo Petrucci (Mission Winnow Ducati) – protested to FIM MotoGP Stewards that the use of an aerodynamic device attached to the bottom of the Desmosdedici swingarms helped cool the rear tire of the GP19s and added additional downforce.

In the teams eyes this was an advantage for the Ducati GP19 pilots. Shortly after a hearing, these protests were all rejected.

The teams then filed appeals against the MotoGP Stewards’ decisions, and the matter headed to the MotoGP Court of Appeal.

Following a hearing in Mies on Friday, March 22, the MotoGP Court of Appeal released its decision on Tuesday:

The appeals filed by Team Aprilia, Team Suzuki, Team Honda and Team KTM are admissible.

The provisional race results are confirmed and are declared as final.

The request to declare the Device illegal and ban its use in future races is rejected.

An appeal against this decision may be lodged before the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) in Lausanne Switzerland within five days.