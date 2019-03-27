2019 MotoE World Cup Calendar

A fire that occurred March 14 in the new E-paddock at Circuit de Jerez destroyed all 18 Energica electric motorcycles that were set to compete in the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup Championship.

Dorna confirmed that the series wouldn’t be canceled, and a revised schedule would be announced soon. The revised 2019 MotoE calendar was released this week, and now features six races at four different venues.

MotoGP says “The revised schedule for the inaugural season of the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup can now be confirmed, with all the partners involved in the Cup working hard to ensure this new parallel path of racing gets back on track.”

The fire, which is still under investigation, prevented the teams from testing at the Jerez circuit that week. MotoGP says the teams will test this June at a circuit to be confirmed.

The series was originally scheduled to begin May 5 in Jerez, followed by another round May 19 in Le Mans. But due to the fire, the opening round will now take place July 5-7 at Sachsenring in Germany.

The exact causes of the fire that destroyed the majority of the equipment for the Cup remain under investigation. The results, as well as any further updates, will be announced in due course.

2019 MotoE World Cup Revised Schedule

Race 1: July 5 -7, Sachsenring, Germany

July 5 -7, Sachsenring, Germany Race 2: August 9 -11, Red Bull Ring – Spielberg, Austria

August 9 -11, Red Bull Ring – Spielberg, Austria Races 3 & 4: September 13 – 15, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, San Marino and Riviera di Rimini

September 13 – 15, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Races 5 & 6: November 15 -17, Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Comunitat Valenciana

Following is additional information on the MotoE World Cup:

Race Length: Contingent on the circuit, the electric bike races will last between seven and 10 laps.

Bike Specs: The Energica Ego Corsa’s is tweaked over the base model. Shedding weight is the largest change for the race bike compared to the production bike; the race bike weighs 573 pounds, which is 45 pounds lighter than the production Energica.

Other stats include:

Engine power: up to 160 horsepower

Torque: 148 ft/lbs

Max speed: up to 168 mph

Battery pack: 20kw

Bike Teams: Previously confirmed, the teams with two MotoE entries are:

Tech 3 Racing

LCR Team

Pramac Racing

Esponsorama Racing

Gresini Racing

Angel Nieto Team

Teams with a single MotoE entry are: