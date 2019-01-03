Husqvarna's Zach Osborne Breaks Collarbone; to Miss 4-6 Weeks of Supercross

Zach Osborne News

For 2019 Monster Energy Supercross, Zach Osborne extended his contract with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. He was set to debut in the 450SX class alongside the reigning champ Jason Anderson.

During daily practice Wednesday, the FC 450 pilot crashed and injured his collarbone. Osborne will undergo surgery Thursday, which will require a recovery time of four to six weeks.

The injury has sidelined Osborne from this weekend’s opening round at Anaheim I, and likely the subsequent five rounds.

“I am extremely bummed at the timing of this injury,” Zach Osborne says. “I feel that I have reached a level of riding that I never had in my career, on a bike that I’m so very comfortable with. I know that everything happens for a reason and I’ll be back as soon as possible!”

The 29-year-old Virginian joined the 450SX class following two 250 East AMA Supercross Championships, and a 2017 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Last year as he chased his second-straight Motocross 250 title, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna suffered a torn shoulder in June, which sidelined him for the remainder of the outdoor season.