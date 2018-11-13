Casey Stoner & Ducati Part Ways (Brand Ambassador and Tester)

Casey Stoner & Ducati Part Ways

Following a three-year collaboration as Ducati’s official ambassador and tester, Casey Stoner has officially parted ways with the Italian manufacturer.

Neither Stoner, who is the only rider to ever win a MotoGP title with Ducati (2009), or Ducati provided a reason for the departure.

Stoner raced in the premier GP class from 2006 through 2012, the year he retired. He spent four of those years – 2007-2010 – with Ducati, achieving the 2009 MotoGP title.

After spending two years with the factory Honda team, Stoner announced his retirement from MotoGP in 2012.

The 33-year-old Australian began his collaboration with Ducati in 2016, helping the team improve the Desmosedici GP prototype used by the Ducati Team. In 2017 MotoGP, the GP17, piloted by Andrea Dovizioso, finished second overall behind the Honda RC213V piloted by five-time MotoGP Champions Marc Marquez.

Stoner also contributed to the final development of the Panigale V4 – the first V4 production motorcycle ever produced by Ducati.

Ducati says in his role as Ducati “brand ambassador,” Stoner was a star of the last two editions of WDW (World Ducati Week) in 2016 and 2018, in which the Australian champion actively took part, and where he was greeted with incredible signs of affection by Ducatisti from all over the world.

“Casey is and will always remain in the hearts of Ducatisti and it is also on their behalf that we wish to thank him for the important collaboration he has offered us over the last three years,” says Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.

“His technical indications and suggestions, together with the work and the feedback of the factory riders and Michele Pirro, have helped to make the Desmosedici GP one of the most competitive bikes on the grid, and his advice for the development of our production bikes has been just as precious and useful. Ducati and its many fans wish to offer their sincere thanks and their best wishes to Casey and his family for a serene and happy future.”

“I want to thank Ducati for the great memories and especially the support and enthusiasm of the Ducati fans for our shared passion for racing and motorcycling, I’ll always remember this,“ added Casey Stoner.

“Over the past three years I have really enjoyed doing my job with the test team, the engineers and technicians, as we worked towards improving the Desmosedici GP package and I sincerely want to wish the team all the very best for their future endeavours.”