2019 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Preview

In traditional BMW Motorrad style, the Bavarian motorcycle manufacturer has released an “Adventure” version of its all-new R 1250 GS.

The “GSA” takes the base R 1250 GS – unveiled in mid-September – and adds some tasteful extras to ramp up the adventure in adventure touring.

What BMW does with these Adventure models is take the top-tier GS, and add more protection, a bigger gas tank and custom color options.

We already covered all the updates to the new R 1250 GS here, so we won’t bore you with more details. Instead, we’ll cover the details and provide some photos of this beautiful ADV bike.

2019 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Upgrades:

Robust engine protection that covers upper radiator and the heads of the 136-horsepower 1254cc boxer engine.

Added protection with a new radiator cowl and a cover on the oil intake snorkel.

Bigger 7.9-gallon fuel tank vs 5.3-gallon tank on the base R 1250 GS.

The 2019 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure will be available in three color style:

Basic: Ice Grey paint, black wheels, frame and power train

Exclusive: Kalamata Metallic pant, blacked-out with grey frame, gold calipers

HP: White/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red paint, gold wheels

2019 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Photo Gallery