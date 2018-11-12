2019 Honda CBR500R: Sportier Than Ever

The 2019 Honda CBR500R enjoys updates that give the rider a more sporting riding position, and more power to go with it. Let’s take a first look at Honda’s more aggressive half-liter sportbike.

1. The 2019 Honda CBR500R’s clip-ons are mounted lower on the fork legs than before. Instead of clipping on above the top triple-clamp, this year the clip-ons are attached below a new top triple claim. That means the rider is leaning farther forward, for a high-performance riding position. Also, the seat height has been raised just less than a quarter-inch, but stays below 31 inches.

2. To match the new ergonomics, the fairing is updated. To further increase performance, the wind management is improved with new plastic from nose to tail. Note that the photos are of the European version of the Honda CBR500R, so the US version may not be strictly identical.

3. With the sportier ergonomics and plastic, the 2019 Honda CBR500R also gets motor updates. The intake has been changed, along with cam timing, and the exhaust. Put that all together, and Honda claims “more low-to-midrange power and torque.” That should improve acceleration, particularly out of corners.

4. Aggressive riders, as well as less-skilled riders, will appreciate the new assist-and-slip clutch. The combination of a lighter clutch pull and a lower likelihood of skidding the rear tire on downshift is one every rider will like. It makes riding in urban areas easier, as well as safer when riding hard in the canyons.

5. There’s a new shock on the 2019 Honda CBR500R that Honda says “delivers consistent damping performance and improved control.”

6. Behind the windscreen is a new LCD instrument panel, with additional information. Many riders will like the gear-position readout, and there’s also an upshift light for those who want to ride the CBR500R as economically as possible.

7. All the lighting on the 2019 Honda CBR500R is now LED. The turn signals were the last to get on board.

8. The combined changes have dropped the weight of the CBR500R by four pounds. Not only that, fuel capacity is increased by about 13 ounces.

9. ABS remains a $300 option. At that price, we wouldn’t get the CBR500R without ABS.

10. You can take your time getting to the dealer, and bring an extra Benjamin. You won’t see the 2019 Honda CBR500R on the showroom floor until March 2019. Also, the updates on the CBR500R raise the price by $100.

2019 Honda CBR500R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 471cc

Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valve train: DOHC; 4 vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: O-ring sealed chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.3 inches of travel

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches

Tires: Dunlop D222

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brake: 320mm disc w/ Nissin 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 55.5 inches

Rake: 25.5 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 30.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Curb Weight: 419 pounds

2019 Honda CBR500R Colors:

Grand Prix Red

Matte Gray Metallic

2019 Honda CBR500R Price:

$6699 MSRP

2019 Honda CBR500R First Look | Photo Gallery