2019 Ducati Multistrada 950 First Look

If your a fan of the Ducati Multistrada, it’s easy to see what Ducati did with the revamped 2019 Ducati Multistrada 950 – the little Multi, if you will.

Ducati mashed together the front end of the Multistrada 1260 with the rear of a Multistrada 1260 Enduro, and kept the chassis/ 937cc engine the same. This, along with updated electronics, created a revised model. Oh, and there’s also the “super technological” S version that delivers serious tech to the little Multi.

Following are the essential Fast Facts on the 2019 Ducati Multistrada 950 and 950 S, which were unveiled at EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show 2018.

1. The largest update to the base Multistrada 950 is a 6-axis Bosch IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), which allows the bike to have three-level cornering ABS with the option to turn the system off – something that arrives on all 2019 Ducati models.

2. Also new to the base Multistrada 950 is:

Vehicle Hold Control for easier uphill starts

Hydraulic clutch for less finger fatigue

Auto-off turn signals

3. The Multistrada 950 S is upgraded in typical Ducati S style. The 2019 MTS 950 S gets everything the base model does, and receives the addition of:

Electronic Suspension (Ducati Skyhook Suspension that electronically adjusts forks and shock damping based on road/off-road conditions

Quick shifter for clutchless up and down shifts

Cruise Control

5″ Color TFT Instrument Display

Full LED Headlight

Hands Free ignition system

Backlit switchgear controls

4. The 2019 Multistrada 950 has cast alloy wheels that are lighter and stronger. The 19-inch front/17-inch rear wheels are shod with Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tires (120/70 ZR17 front; 170/60 ZR17 rear). The Multistrada 950 S is also available with tubeless tire wheels with aluminum rims that have 40 cross-mounted spokes and gravity-cast hubs; these mount Pirelli Scorpion Rally knobby tires.

5. The 937cc engine returns unchanged, and produces 113 horsepower at 9000 rpm and 71 ft/lbs of torque at 7750 rpm.

6. The MTS 950 features four riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro), and eight levels of traction control.

7. The steel trellis frame also remains unchanged, but the double-sided aluminum swingarm is now lighter for better performance.

8. Both the base model with its Sachs suspension (48mm front fork) and the S with its electronic suspension have 6.7 inches of travel front and rear.

9. Brakes remained unchanged, both the base and Multistrada 950 S versions having Brembo M4.32 monoblock calipers squeezing 320m discs up front, and a Brembo floating caliper squeezing a 265mm disc out back.

10. Though the bodywork and rear section was revamped to match those of its older 1260 and 1260 Enduro brothers, the Multistrada 950’s seat height remains unchanged at 33 inches. Ducati also offers lower (32.2 inches) and higher (33.9 inches) seat options.

11. The 2019 Ducati Multistrada 950 is available in Ducati Red, and the Multistrada 950 S is available in Ducati Red or Glossy Grey. Availability and pricing have yet to be reported.