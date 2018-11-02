A Dozen Things You Need To Know About the 2019 Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory

Set to be unveiled to the public at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan, Italy, Aprilia has announced the 2019 Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory. The WSBK Championship winning superbike now features a 1078cc V4 powerplant and a claimed 217 horsepower, among several other vital updates to match its newfound performance.

2019 marks the first time there are two engine displacements in the RSV4 lineup—the 1078cc RSV4 1100 Factory, and the 999cc RR to conform to liter-class racing regulations.

We look forward to finding out what the RSV4 1100 Factory brings to the table, but until we get to throw a leg over it, we’ll hit you with the Fast Facts.

A new 1078cc 65-degreeV4 motor powers the 2019 RSV4 1100 Factory. The bump in displacement was achieved by increasing the bore from 78mm to 81mm. The 52.3mm stroke and 3.6:1 compression ratio remain identical to the RSV4 RR. A revised ECU increases the 1100’s rev ceiling to 13,600 rpm—600 rpm higher than the RSV4 RF and RR. With higher rpm, available torque increases by five ft/lbs over the V4 1000. The result is a motor that claims to produce a staggering 217 horsepower at 13,200 rpm and 90 ft/lbs at 11,000 rpm.

A titanium Akrapovič exhaust system is standard. Although Aprilia has not provided specific weight numbers, the Euro 4 compliant exhaust should prove to be lighter than the alloy unit it replaces. If Akrapovič’s reputation is any indicator, this will allow the new V4 to be heard as it was intended to be. Fifth and sixth gears are longer. Due to the increased power output, Aprilia engineers increased the primary drive ratios for stretching out the 2019 RSV4 1100’s legs on the circuit.

The 2019 Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory has increased power and reduced weight. The 2019 Aprilia RSV4 Factory has a claimed wet weight of 439 pounds—roughly 11 pounds lighter than the RR thanks to the titanium Akrapovič can and a lightweight lithium-ion battery. Eleven pounds is nothing to sneeze at in the Superbike world, especially when combined with the increased horsepower and torque output.

Keen updates to the geometry should make the RSV4 1100 Factory handle even better. The RSV4 line is the only production Superbike on the market that features adjustable engine positions, headstock angle, swingarm position, and ride height. As impressed as we were with the 2017 RSV4 line, Aprilia saw room for improvement. Beginning with +3mm larger steering bushings, the RSV4 Factory’s headstock inclination has decreased, which works in conjunction with a 2mm reduction in the steering yoke offset to create a 4mm shorter wheelbase. These changes should improve the bike’s agility.

The RSV4 Factory gets an updated swingarm. Falling in line with the geometry changes, the swingarm has been revised to increase stiffness. With the more than a modest bump in engine performance and geometric updates, this looks like a wise decision.

The Öhlins suspension gets a minor change. The fully-adjustable 43mm Öhlins NIX fork gets an additional 0.2 inches of travel, bringing the total to just short of five inches. Aprilia has stated that this is to improve cornering performance. Complementing the fork is a fully-adjustable Öhlins TTX shock.

Brembo Stylema calipers are standard. Replacing the stellar Brembo M50 calipers, the Stylema units will now be part of the standard RSV4 1100 Factory package. Those new items are accompanied by optional carbon fiber air ducts, which have been inspired by Aprilia Racing’s RS-GP machine.

Aprilia’s full suite of electronics returns. To best deliver the RSV4 1100 Factory’s step up in performance, the highly regarded electronics package is tuned for this specific application. Aprilia’s electronics suite is one of the most comprehensive and sophisticated offerings on the market. Features include three levels of wheelie control, launch controls, and cornering ABS.

Winglets are part of the new look, and serve a function. Taking a page from the exclusive Aprilia RSV4 RF LE, the 1100 Factory features carbon fiber winglets that are now boldly featured on nearly every MotoGP machine currently in the field. “The particular shape designed in the wind tunnel and the inclination at which they are mounted take advantage of the downforce of the channeled air to let the winglets increase stability at high speeds,” according to an Aprilia source, “contributing to decreasing the tendency for wheelies coming out of turns and at the same time increasing stability in hard braking.”