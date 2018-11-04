2019 Monster 797 First Look: Non-Plussed

Ducati has released a slightly simpler companion for the Monster 797+. It’s the 2019 Ducati Monster 797 standard. Basically, it’s the 797+, sans the flyscreen and passenger seat cover.

Powered by the 803cc Desmodue motor, it delivers 75 air-cooled horses at 8250 rpm. Torque from the two-valves-per-cylinder motor makes its way to 51 ft/lbs at just 5750 rpm.

Less aggressively oversquare than other Ducati motors, the 88mm bore is matched to a 66mm stroke. Fueling for the Euro4-compliant powerplant is provided via a single 50mm throttle body with a pair of sub-butterfly injectors. The service interval for the Monster 797 motor is 7500 miles.

There’s a six-speed transmission on the 2019 Ducati Monster 797, plus a slip-and-assist wet multiplate clutch.

The trellis frame is a single piece unit, with a single Sachs shock attached directly to the two-sided aluminum swingarm. The shock can be adjusted for spring preload and rebound damping, while the 43mm KYB fork on the Monster 797 is non-adjustable.

A Bosch 9.1 MP ABS unit works in conjunction with Brembo M4.32 four-piston monoblock calipers in the front and a rear Brembo caliper. An axial pump master cylinder controls the 320mm discs in the front. In the back is a single 245mm disc.

Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires are in familiar 17-inch sizes—120/70 and 180/55—should one want to upgrade when the stock dual-compound tires wear out. They are mounted to 10-spoke aluminum rims.

The seat height is 31.7 inches—welcoming to newer riders. To keep your smartphone’s battery topped off, there is a USB charging port under the seat. Also, the 2019 Ducati Monster 797 is prepped for the Ducati Multimedia System with Bluetooth interactivity.

LED lighting is used for the tail/brake light and sidelight, though the headlight does not use LED technology. The screen is an LCD design.

There is no word yet on availability or price of the 2019 Ducati Monster 797; however we do know that it will be available in Star White Silk.