2019 FIM Enel MotoE World Cup Calendar (5-Round Schedule)

2019 FIM Enel MotoE World Cup Calendar

For 2019, electric motorcycle racing will join the main stage of moto competition – the Grand Prix World Championship.

The FIM and Dorna – the rights holder and governing body of MotoGP – announced the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup in February.

The electric-support class was set to feature 18 identical Energica fielded by 11 teams. Seven of these teams are privateer teams that compete in MotoGP, and including Fresini, Angel Nieto, Avintia, Pramac, Marc VDS, LCR and Tech 3.

During the San Marino Grand Prix, more details were released, including the five-round calendar that coincides with the 2019 MotoGP schedule.

The 2019 MotoE schedule is as follows:

May 5, Jerez, Spain

May 19, Le Mans, France

July 7, Sachsenring, Germany

August 11, Spielberg, Austria

September 15, Misano, San Marion

Besides the schedule, the FIM and Dorna also released the following additional information about 2019 MotoE:

Race Length: Contingent on the circuit, the electric bike races will last between seven and 10 laps.

Bike Specs: The Energica Ego Corsa’s is tweaked over the base model. Shedding weight is the largest change for the race bike compared to the production bike; the race bike weighs 573 pounds, which is 45 pounds lighter than the production Energica.

Other stats include:

Engine power: up to 160 horsepower

Torque: 148 ft/lbs

Max speed: up to 168 mph

Battery pack: 20kw

Bike Teams: Previously confirmed, the teams with two MotoE entries are:

Tech 3 Racing

LCR Team

Pramac Racing

Esponsorama Racing

Gresini Racing

Angel Nieto Team

Teams with a single MotoE entry are:

Marc VDS Racing Team

Ajo Motorsport

Pons Racing

Dynavolt Intact GP

SIC58 Squadra Corse

results from the first official test, which is set for November 23-25 at Valencia, Spain.