Nate Kern Double R Fest Visits Virginia International Raceway

Last fall I headed to Austin’s Circuit of the Americas for an exclusive ride one of 750 BMW HP4 Race motorcycles in existence.

The HP4 was of course awesome, as was the event – the Double R Festival run by official BMW test rider and ambassador Nate Kern.

The Double R Festival celebrates BMW Motorrad lifestyle, and attracts passionate S 1000 RR riders. Last year’s COTA Double R Festival was a success, and this year the event heads East to VIRginia International Raceway September 15-16.

The VIR Double R Festival will be limited to just 60 riders per day (on their personal motorcycles), and will provide riders of all skills to hone their skills on VIR’s south course under the guidance of Kern, a former CCS champion and current leader in the Battle of the Twins Class Championship (BMW R nineT).

“The Double R Fest, now in its seventh year, began as a way to bring together the community of BMW S 1000 RR owners in a spirited atmosphere of camaraderie, product education, and rider training,” says Kern. “Since then, its grown into a unique multi-layered track experience.”

Participants at this year’s event – sponsored by Pirelli motorcycle tires – will not only have an opportunity to recalibrate their racing skills with Nate, they will also be able to take hot laps with professional drivers in BMW M cars, courtesy of BMW’s Performance Center.

BMW S 1000 RR data acquisition experts will also be on hand to help program bikes.

“If you’ve ever wanted to test the capabilities of the BMW S 1000 RR in its natural environment or experience BMW four-wheel performance at its best, here’s your chance,” says Kern.

Attendance will be limited to 60 riders per day, and participants will experience up to two full days of on-track riding within three skill-level groups. A catered lunch will be included on both days as well as a group dinner for all attendees on Saturday night, BMW says.

BMW Motorrad apparel and lifestyle items will be available for purchase, courtesy of BMW Motorcycles of Roanoke Valley.

A limited number of rooms are available at VIRginia International Raceway. Call 434-822-7700 ext. 101 for The Lodge and ask for rooms booked under Nate Kern’s DoubleRFest.

For registration and information, visit: www.natekerntrackexperience.configio.com. For directions and information about VIRginia International Raceway, visit http://virnow.com/.