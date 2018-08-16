Alta Recalls Redshift EXR and MXR ebikes (Throttle Software Problem)

Alta Recalls Redshift EXR and MXR ebikes

Alta Motors has recalled certain 2019 Alta Redshift EXR and 2018-2019 Alta Redshift MXR electric motorcycles.

The software for the throttle control may fault if the throttle is rolled forward past the closed position, possibly resulting in a motorcycle stall, creating increased risk for loss of control and a crash.

The Alta notice to its dealers states, in part:

“Through ongoing testing, Alta Motors has discovered that some Redshift MXR and EXR’s shipped to dealers with throttles that operate just outside of our firmware parameters.

“With the current firmware, rolling the throttle forward while in drive mode will shut down the motorcycle, displaying ‘Inverter Throttle Fault.’

“Alta has developed a firmware revision which will eliminate this failure mode on all models. Alta requires that all Redshifts within the following VIN range posted below have their firmware updated to version MX_1.5.1_RC1 or EX_1.2.1_RC1 immediately.

“Additionally, from now on every motorcycle receiving a new throttle will require a firmware update. A notice to that effect will ship with every throttle starting today.”

“STOP DELIVERY OF AFFECTED MOTORCYCLES

“DO NOT SELL OR DELIVER an affected motorcycle to a customer until you have completed, or verified completion of the repair procedures outlined in this bulletin.”

Affected Models Model Year VIN Range

EXR 2019: 56PARAFM_KB000099 – 56PARAFM_KB000191

MXR 2019: 56PARAEM_KB000367 – 56PARAEM_KB000488

Alta will notify owners, and dealers will install an update for the throttle software, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in August 2018. Owners may contact Alta customer service at 1-415-230-0755. Alta’s number for this recall is SVC-ESB-18-004.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V502000.