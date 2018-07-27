World Ducati Week 2018 – By the Numbers

Every two years, Ducatisti from around the globe unite in Italy to celebrate their passion for Ducati. It’s called World Ducati Week, and thousands plan their vacations around it.

World Ducati Week celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, and achieved record attendance. Throughout the three-day event at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, 91,596 Ducatisti attended. This beat the previous attendance record by over 10,000 visitors from the 2016 gathering.

The participants travelled to the Adriatic Riviera from five continents, representing 73 countries. While 60% of the riders were Italian, the remaining 40% are evidence of the power and appeal of the Ducati brand around the world.

Of particular note were Ken Lu and Lv Fei, the two Chinese riders who rode their Multistrada 1200 Enduro from Xinjiang (China) to Bologna in only seven days. The journey across continents was an extraordinary undertaking which saw them travel 7,575 km through 10 countries to arrive at Misano Adriatico.

Many activities and opportunities make WDW2018 a unique event. Meetings and autograph sessions with Ducati riders, riding courses and test rides of new motorcycles, taxi drives on the track with high performance Lamborghini, Audi and Seat cars, technical courses at Ducati University, performances by stuntmen and laps on the track all take place.

Many thematic areas, each with different activities and atmospheres, include the colorful “Land of Joy” of the Ducati Scrambler world, the Monster Village (celebrating the iconic bike’s 25th anniversary), an area dedicated to the Panigale and the Multistrada Experience featuring Carlin Dunne’s Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak, winner of the Pikes Peak 2018 race.

The exclusive “preview room,” prepared just for WDW2018 participants, also aroused great interest and long queues, giving visitors a preview of one of Ducati’s new motorcycles for 2019.

The event surface area was impressive, including a total of about 90,000 square meters inside the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, 75,000 in the paddock and more than 15,000 dedicated to the off-road area and Ducati Scrambler Flat Race & School and DRE Safety.

One of the most exciting moments of this edition of WDW took place when the “Race of Champions” started, preceded by a spectacular flyover of the Frecce Tricolori aerobatic team.

The race featured 12 Ducati MotoGP and SBK Champions competing on the Misano circuit riding the Panigale V4 S, specially prepared with racing configuration and customized liveries. A show without equal that only Ducati could offer, the race was won by Michele Pirro, followed by Rabat, Forés, Miller, Melandri, Rinaldi, then Dovizioso. Siméon, Petrucci, Lorenzo, Abraham and Bayliss completed the exceptional line-up of the “Race of Champions”.

Ducati also decided to give fans all over the world the chance to buy the 13 Panigale V4 S bikes from the “Race Of Champions” (including the one prepared for Chaz Davies, unable to participate due to an accident during training, and therefore replaced by Xavier Siméon) through a public auction on eBay.

An incredible number of bids are already being made on the motorcycles before the auctions end on July 28.

Saturday night the music of Radio Deejay and the Street Clerks band provided an entertaining and engaging evening on the stage set up in Piazzale Roma in Riccione. Claudio Domenicali and the Ducati riders greeted all the Ducatisti, receiving in turn tributes of affection and esteem from the large audience.

The stage was then left to Nina Zilli and her music, another gift for the participants of World Ducati Week and for the large audience in Riccione, all engaged in a weekend dedicated to “desmodromic sound.”

All Ducati employees were actively involved in planning the event, and during the weekend of the WDW, which this year included more than 250 people from the company (managers, engineers, technicians and employees) as part of the organizational staff.

Ducati was able to count on the collaboration of the Municipality of Misano, as well as the Municipalities of Rimini, Cattolica and Riccione, not to mention the government of the Republic of San Marino, which organized and supported the evening events. Last, but certainly not least given its key role, the Marco Simoncelli Misano World Circuit played a key role, as the venue has hosted all editions of the WDW right from the start.

These are the numbers of WDW2018:

10,250 laps on the track completed by cars and motorcycles during WDW2018

43,000 photos taken by staff photographers (900 GB of photos)

72 hours of video shot by the staff during the three days of the event

73 nations of origin of the 91,596 WDW2018 participants

147 DOCs (Ducati Owners Clubs) present at WDW2018, from 33 countries, 5 continents

249 different activities carried out during the three days

30 minutes, the time it took for the parade of Ducati motorcycles to exit the Marco Simoncelli Misano World Circuit as it departed for Rimini

18 hours of DRE Safety

24 hours of DRE Enduro (with Multistrada 1200 Enduro)

40 bikes available for test rides, for a total of 1,200 test rides

500 tests using the Air Force flight simulator in the paddock

6,000 photo portraits taken of the Monsteristi

15 special Monster bikes selected for the “Garage Contest”

10 motorcycle finalists at the Heritage Contest

8 Audi R8, 3 Seat Cupra TCR and 4 Lamborghini Huracán Performante vehicles available to the public for a taxi drive on the track

2 Desmosedici GP “MotoX2” twin-seaters on the track with Randy Mamola and Franco Battaini for laps on the track dedicated to the WDW2018 participants

1 World Ducati Wedding celebrated by Chaz Davies and 2 marriage proposals made at the WDW

388 Ducati and Ducati Scrambler flags at WDW2018

3 Live bands in the paddock

3 hours of live music during the “Sound of Passion Night”: Linus, Street Clerks, Nina Zilli, DJ Alex Farolfi

Digital Ducati numbers:

WDW2018 dedicated website with 45 pages for a total of 612,000 page views since going online

Instagram: Impressions: 17 million, Reach: 13 million

During WDW2018 the official account exceeded 800,000 followers

Facebook: Impressions: 22,898,694, Reach: 14,949,151

WDW2018 App downloads: 13,105,

Race of Champions live stream: reached 631,477 people

SKY live broadcast: 2 hours

Facebook stream: 2 h 22 m 06 s Race of Champions (+ 1 h 17 m 34 s Flat Track, for a total of 3.5 hours of live streaming)

“Race Of Champions” numbers:

142 Ducatisti guests in the “Race of Champions” starting grid

13 Panigale V4 S motorcycles made with unique liveries

15 world titles at the WDW of which 11 in the “Race Of Champions”

Land of Joy numbers:

300 sessions of Flat Track School

150 hours playing basketball

240 hours of non-stop music played on the Land of Joy stage

Two Ducati Scrambler Sixty2s made 750 spins in the Ducati Scrambler Silodrome

8 elimination challenges between the official Ducati riders at the Ducati Scrambler Flat Track Race

1,124,053 people reached by the Ducati Scrambler digital channels

103,450 people interacted with the Ducati Scrambler channels

100 hot-air balloon rides in the WDW2018 Land of Joy

World Ducati Week 2018 | Photo Gallery