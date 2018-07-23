2018 World Ducati Week Race of Champions Results & Video Recap

Ducati brought something new to its 10th annual World Ducati Week for 2018.

The three-day WDW2018 event at Marco Simoncelli Misano World Circuit was highlighted by a “Race of Champions.”

This six-lap race featured the following 12 riders that competed aboard Ducati Panigale V4 S superbikes donning each rider’s personal racing livery:

Andrea Dovizioso

Jorge Lorenzo

Danilo Petrucci

Jack Miller

Chaz Davies

Marco Melandri

Michael Rinaldi

Michele Pirro

Karel Abraham

Tito Rabat

Jordi Fores

Troy Bayliss

And before nearly 96,000 Ducatisti, the official MotoGP test rider and pole sitter Michele Pirro dominated, claiming the victory ahead of Tito Rabat and Jordi Forres.

Here are the highlights of the race; to watch the full race, visit Ducati’s YouTube channel.

Before the race, Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali set off the tone, which was followed by a flyover of the Frecce Tricolore, an aerobatic demonstration team – basically the equivalent of America’s Blue Angels.

“World Ducati Week is a big party”, Demonicalli said. “A celebration for all Ducatisti that every two years brings us all together to share the passion for this unique brand. Ducati has a great past, last WDW edition we celebrated our 90th anniversary, but also an extraordinary present with a fantastic range of products.

“Thanks to the most beautiful motorcycles in our history, we can continue to grow, sharing emotions and achievements with our fans. Emotions like the flyover of the Frecce Tricolore just before the start of the Race of Champions, or entering the circuit this morning.

“Something special, unique, powerful, which is the confirmation that I am part of a Community of women and men who work and share – along with tens of thousands of Ducatisti who have traveled to the Adriatic Riviera – the pride of belonging to this historical and prestigious brand. There are so many of us, yesterday 30% more than in 2016, and we expect this 10th edition to set a new record.

“Seeing the paddock of the Misano World Circuit with so many people gives me goosebumps!”

As for the race, following free practice and qualifying sessions, Pirro claimed teh pole, and immediately took the lead. Behind, multiple duels began between Melandri, Miller and Fores.

When the race was over – red flagged two laps early due to rain – Pirro claimed the win ahead of Rabat and Fores, who was followed by Miller, Melandri and Rinaldi.

Ducati reports that at the end of the race the riders greeted the public with spectacular burn-outs, singeing all the Pirelli tires of the Panigale V4 S dedicated to each rider.

Another gift for fans all over the world: starting from the end of the race, the 12 Panigale V4 S from the “Race of Champions,” plus the thirteenth of Chaz Davies who has not competed due to a World Superbike injury, can be purchased through a public auction on eBay. A dream that becomes reality for the fans, who have the chance to win them until the close of bidding scheduled for Saturday, 28 July at 6 pm (CEST).

Claudio Domenicali handed out awards to the three winners on the podium, giving them a sculpture replicating the crankshaft of the Panigale V4, and then invited the audience to Piazzale Roma in Riccione, where riders and management on stage, presented by radio and TV personality Linus and music and entertainment from Radio Deejay, offer their greetings to all the Ducatisti, followed by a live concert by the singer-songwriter Nina Zilli, Ducati reports.

WDW2018 Race of Champions Race Results:

No. Rider Nat Bike Laps Time Gap Ref. Fastest Lap 1 51 Pirro Michele ITA Ducati Panigale V4 5 8’16.622 2 1’38.030 2 53 Rabat Esteve ESP Ducali Panigale V4 5 8’19.010 2.388 2.388 4 1’38.171 3 12 Forés Javier ESP Ducali Panigale V4 5 8’19.692 3.070 0.682 5 1’36.610 4 43 Miller Jack AUS Ducati Panìgale V4 5 8’22.460 5.838 2.768 3 1’39.304 5 33 Melandri Marco ITA Ducali Pamgale V4 5 8’22.766 6.144 0.306 2 1’39.264 6 21 Rinaldi Michael ITA Ducali Panigale V4 5 8’23.320 6.698 0.554 5 1’39.168 7 4 Dovizioso Andrea ITA Ducali Panigale V4 5 8’24.410 7.788 1.090 3 1’39.149 8 10 Simeon Xavier BEL Ducali Panigale V4 5 8’26.328 9.706 1.918 5 1’39.860 9 9 Petrucci Danilo ITA Ducall Panigate V4 5 8’28.946 12.324 2.618 5 1’39.877 10 99 Lorenzo Jorge ESP Ducat• Panigale V4 5 8’31.035 14.413 2.089 5 1’40.252 11 17 Abrham Karel CZE Ducali Panìgale V4 5 8’32.330 15.708 1.295 2 1’40.750 12 21 Bayliss Troy AUS Ducali Panigale V4 5 8’53.681 37.059 21.351 3 1’39.662

2018 WDW2018 Race of Champions – Photo Gallery