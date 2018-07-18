Ducati Panigale V4s to eBay

With World Ducati Week 2018 throttling into the “Marco Simoncelli” Misano World Circuit this weekend (July 20-22), the Borgo Panigale manufacturer is set to put 12 special Panigale V4 S superbikes on the block.

But not before some racing; the V4s will be used by by Ducati’s most notorious riders – including Troy Bayliss – during a special “race of Champions” on Saturday, July 21. The race will be broadcast live on the SKY Sport Italia satellite channel, which is dedicated to MotoGP.

Each bike will don livery similar to each rider’s competition motorcycles within the World Superbike and MotoGP series. .

The riders are:

Andrea Dovizioso

Jorge Lorenzo

Danilo Petrucci

Jack Miller

Chaz Davies

Marco Melandri

Michael Rinaldi

Michele Pirro

Karel Abraham

Tito Rabat

Jordi Fores

Troy Bayliss

Following the race, each bike – all special one-offs – will be available for purchase via eBay auction.

To accompany this special sale, eBay is setting up a Ducati Store with a “Race of Champions” theme.

Ducati says a plaque on the steering yoke will show the rider’s name and race number. His autograph will be written in indelible ink on the tank before the race gets under way. A certificate of authenticity, signed directly by Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, will give the purchase added value.

The bikes also feature a series of special components used during the “Race of Champions” and a complete set of original parts, exhausts included, required for legal road use.

