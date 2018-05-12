1937 Harley-Davidson EL Highlights the Show

Although Dan Auerbach is best known as the singer and guitarist in the Grammy-winning band The Black Keys, he is also a passionate Harley-Davidson motorcycle collector.

The Lane Motor Museum in Nashville is now hosting The Dan Auerbach Collection: Vintage Harley-Davidsons from 1937-1950.

A son of an antique dealer, Auerbach’s collection focuses on Harley-Davidsons with the patina of age, rather than note-perfect restorations that look like they belong on a showroom floor. Not simply display motorcycles, all 10 Harley-Davidsons in the show are runners and ridden by Auerbach.

Two gems in the Dan Auerbach Collection include a pair of pre-WWII Harley-Davidson ELs, powered by 61 cubic inch Knucklehead overhead valve motors. The 1940 Harley-Davidson EL is nicknamed Red Devil by Auerbach, while the 1937 EL is Auerbach’s first Harley-Davidson.

“We are honored and thrilled to host Dan’s vintage Harley collection,” said Lane Motor Museum Director Jeff Lane. “This is the first time that Dan’s collection is being shown to the public and he has such unique pieces so full of character that casual observers and collectors alike will enjoy it.”

The Lane Motor Museum is open Thursday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are dozens of other motorcycles in the eclectic Lane Motor Museum collection, ranging from a 1914 Aerothurst to a 1955 Rumi Formichino to a 2009 Aprilia RS125 Lorenzo Edition.

Motorcycle photography by Wes Duenkel. Photo of Auerbach by Larry Niehues.

