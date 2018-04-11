Bruce Anstey Battles Cancer; Likely to Miss 2018 Isle of Man TT

Bruce Anstey Health Update

New Zealand’s Bruce Anstey is no stranger to cancer. The 48-year-old beat testicular cancer in the late 1990s, and continued competing in international road racing.

The 13-time Isle of Man TT winner is once again dealing with cancer issues, this time to his lungs, says his partner Anny Ramsey.

Due to the severity of the condition, Anstey will likely miss the 2018 road racing season; Anstey had signed with Padgett’s Honda to compete in the Isle of Man TT, North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix. He was also set to once again ride a Team Mugen electric bike in the TT Zero – a race he won the past two years.

The news arrives on Ramsey’s Facebook page, which said: “So folks, some of you already know our s*** news. Unfortunately Brucey has become ill. He has multiple tumors in his lungs and a tumor on his spine and a blood clot on the lung just to kick him while his [sic] down.

“I doubt very much Bruce will see any racing this year but we won’t rule that out lol. He is waiting for a treatment plan and should be starting it very soon. Sorry for the s*** news folks. Onwards and upwards.”

Besides his last two TT Zero victories, Anstey’s other most recent TT victory arrived in 2015 when he won the Superbike TT aboard a Padgett’s Honda CBR1000RR. Anstey also made many headlines in 2016 when he competed on the Honda RC213V-S, finishing fifth in the Senior TT despite suffering a nasty crash during qualifying.

Outcries soon arrived from across the industry, including the official Isle of Man TT organization, which tweeted: “Following the news about Bruce Anstey’s health and on behalf of all TT fans worldwide we want to wish him the speediest recovery. We look forward to seeing the ‘Flying Kiwi’ back competing on the Isle of Man and breaking records again very soon.”