2017 Isle of Man TT Zero Results: Mugen’s Anstey Untouchable (+ Video)

2017 Isle of Man TT Zero Results

For the second-straight year, New Zealand’s Bruce Anstey was untouchable during the one-lap Isle of Man SES TT Zero race. With his win at the 2017 Isle of Man TT, Anstey now has 12-career TT wins.

The Mugen Shiden rider wasted no time getting up toe speed on the electric motorcycle, garnering over a 10-second lead at the first checkpoint (Glen Helen) of the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

Anstey took the race with a lap of 117.710mph, finishing in 19:13.924. Joining him on the 2017 Isle of man TT Zero podium were teammate Guy Martin (113.632/ 19:55.331) and Nottingham University’s Daley Mathison (109.209/ 20:43.748).

“Thanks to Mugen for bringing me back at the last minute,” Anstey says. “I was really hoping to do a 120mph lap but the conditions weren’t right. Maybe next year. I was really comfortable dropping in to the team at the last minute with only a few days notice. It’s a great ride – just like a 250 and it has got great corner speed.”

As for Guy Martin, who crashed out of the RST Superbike race and didn’t compete in the Senior TT due to Honda Racing not having enough on-track time, he also commented: “It’s been an interesting week with the missed laps I’ve been behind and it’s Bruce’s fourth year.

“I’ve had to adapt and it’s like riding a 250. You can compare it to the Wall of Death and ride it with a glass throttle. I feel honored to be asked to be involved in the Mugen project. Those boys are different league. This is the future and I’m over the moon to be involved as I’d been really looking forward to it.”

Following is the official IOM TT recap of the 2017 SES TT Zero race:

Anstey had already established a commanding lead of over 10 seconds from Martin by the first checkpoint at Glen Helen with Mathison 14 seconds back in third but already establishing a 2 second gap over his nearest challenger Harrison in fourth.

By Ballaugh Anstey’s lead had stretched to 18 seconds from his Mugen teammate although Martin clocked the fastest time through Sulby speed trap with 162.9 to the Kiwi’s 162.1. The time was noticeable as it was faster than any of the Lightweight times through Sulby during the previous day’s race.

By Ramsey Anstey’s was a decisive lead of almost thirty seconds from Martin with Mathison maintaining third from Harrison.

Anstey maintained a healthy lead over the nine mile Mountain section and duly brought his machine home to win the race from Martin with Mathison claiming University honours in third and Harrison getting the Sarolea machine over the line in fourth after last year’s disappointment.

Dean Harrison, competing for Belgian team Sarolea who achieved their fastest lap with a time of 108.064mph and won a bronze replica, finished fourth in 108.064/ 20:56.924.

The returning Spanish rider Antonio Maeso brought the second Nottingham University machine home in fifth in a time of 91.197/ 24:49.385 with James Cowton for the Brunel University team in sixth in 90.963/ 24:53.229 , Adam Child on the MCN Moto Corsa seventh (78.848/ 26:42.662) and Matthew Rees (77.415/ 29:14.549) racing for Bath University in eighth.

The race was notable for the fact that all eight starters finished this year’s race.