Michael Dunlop to Race BMW S 1000 RR at 2018 Isle of Man TT

Following a year of competition aboard Suzuki GSX-R1000 machinery, Michael Dunlop returns to the 2018 international road racing scene with BMW.

The 15-time Isle of Man TT winner has signed with Tyco BMW, and will field a TAS-Racing prepped S 1000 RR during the RST Superbike and PokerStars Senior races of the Isle of Man TT. He will also compete aboard S 1000 RR superbikes at the the North West 200 and the Ulster Grand Prix.

Dunlop, 28, of Northern Ireland, is no stranger to BMW. He debuted with the Bavarian manufacturer in 2014, the year he won the Superstock, Superbike and Senior TT races. That year Dunlop, the nephew of the late Joey Dunlop who holds the TT wins record with 26, also became the first winner aboard a BMW since Georg Meier won in 1939.

Dunlop claimed two additional wins with BMW in 2016, including the Senior TT when he set a new lap record of 133.962mph, ousting the previous record held by John McGuinness.

Speaking of 23-time TT winner McGuinness, the “Morecambe Missile” will race alongside Dunlop in the Supersport classes aboard MD Racing (Michael Dunlop Racing) Honda CBR600RR machinery.

“Tyco BMW and I have spoken many times but nothing ever came of it, but this year everything fell into place,” Michael Dunlop says. “I think it’s a good time for us both to work together and I think both of us can bring something to the table. I’m looking forward to seeing the outcome”

Running the TAS Racing operations are a father/son pariing of Hector and Philip Neill. To date, the team has secured 27 North West 200 victories, and 18 at the Isle of Man TT.

Philip Neill, Team Manager, adds: “It has taken some time for this to come together and I’m very happy to confirm Michael Dunlop and TAS Racing/Tyco BMW will finally work together in 2018. Michael and I have discussed options to work together on various occasions and I honestly believe this is a partnership that simply had to happen at some point.

“My father and I, together with all the guys at TAS Racing, are excited and looking forward to the challenge. We would not be in this position without the support of our partners Tyco and BMW Motorrad and both are extremely happy to reach agreement with Michael for the 2018 season”

