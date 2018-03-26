Tyler Wissel: Graves Yamaha R3 Racer

For 2018, the spec-class KTM RC Cup is gone, and in its place is the MotoAmerica Junior Cup Series, which is open to other OEM motorcycles.

One OEM is Yamaha, and Graves Motorsports will field nine riders aboard YZF-R3 machinery in the 2018 Junior Class.

Every Monday leading up to the season, Graves will release a video showcase for each rider. Graves has already showcased Jackson Blackmon, Toby Khamsouk, Cory Ventura, Hunter Dunham, Gauge Rees and Dylan Deutschlander, all which can be found on our MotoAmerica page.

This week the spotlight goes to Tyler Wissel, who is highlighted above.

Wissel, 18, of Medina, Ohio, competed in the RC Cup Series for the past two seasons, finishing a best of third. His goal for 2018 Junior Cup is to improve in every race, and finish on the podium every time.

His biggest influence is nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi due to the Italian’s ongoing passion for motorcycle racing.

For additional information, visit MotoAmerica and Graves Yamaha.