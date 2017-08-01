Michael Dunlop WOT on GSX-R1000: Senior TT Video

Advertisement

Michael Dunlop Pilots GSX-R1000: Senior TT Video

As the nephew of the late Joey Dunlop, who has the record for most Isle of Man TT wins (26), Michael Dunlop has some great genes.

The 28-year-old Northern Irishman has proven he can win on any type of machinery, including the revised Suzuki GSX-R1000, which Dunlop piloted in the 2017 Isle of Man TT literbike classes.

Dunlop had some mechanical issues during the RST Superbike race, causing a DNF after he set the fastest lap of the TT (lap one of six).

Seeking redemption, Dunlop held nothing back during the PokerStars Senior TT, which for many is considered the highlight of the Isle of Man TT.

Dunlop claimed the win—his 15th TT victory—beating Smiths Racing BMW S 1000 RR pilot Peter Hickman and Silicone Engineering Kawasaki ZX-10R pilot Dean Harrison. Dunlop, who also claimed the Monster Energy Supersport 1 TT, provided the all-new GSX-R1000 its first IOM TT win.

Nearly two months after the 2017 Isle of Man TT, and another Dunlop Senior TT video surfaces. The latest is from Suzuki, which provides some sick onboard footage of Dunlop during his Senior TT run. Enjoy!