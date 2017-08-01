2018 Suzuki TU250X
With retro style and old school features, the 2018 Suzuki TU250X is a fully competent urban commuter motorcycle.
The engine is air-cooled, but it is also fuel-injected and has electric starting. There’s a disc brake in the front, but the rear is a drum brake.
Ergonomics are fully standard and very comfortable, and the two-piece seat makes it possible to carry a passenger without being overly cramped.
You won’t want to spend too much time on the local freeways, but on the city streets the TU250X is agile—the wheelbase is just over 54 inches.
It feels light for a reason—it weighs just 326 pounds with the 3.2-gallon fuel tank filled. The biggest weakness of the 2018 Suzuki TU250X is that it is not available in California.
2018 Suzuki TU250X Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder
- Displacement: 249cc
- Bore x stroke: 72.0 x 61.2mm
- Compression ratio: 9.2:1
- Valve train: SOHC, 2-valve
- Fueling: EFI w/ Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve and 32mm throttle body
- Cooling: Air
- Lubrication: Wet sump
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Final drive: DID chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable fork
- Rear suspension: Preload-adjustable twin shocks
- Front tire: 90/90-18, tube-type
- Rear tire: 110/90-18, tube-type
- Front brake: Disc
- Rear brake: Drum
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 54.1 inches
- Seat height: 30.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.2 gallons
- Curb weight: 326 pounds
2018 Suzuki TU250X Color:
- Glass Sparkle Black
2018 Suzuki TU250X Price:
- $4599
Availability: Not available in California