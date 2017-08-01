Advertisement

2018 Suzuki TU250X

With retro style and old school features, the 2018 Suzuki TU250X is a fully competent urban commuter motorcycle.

The engine is air-cooled, but it is also fuel-injected and has electric starting. There’s a disc brake in the front, but the rear is a drum brake.

Ergonomics are fully standard and very comfortable, and the two-piece seat makes it possible to carry a passenger without being overly cramped.

Advertisement

You won’t want to spend too much time on the local freeways, but on the city streets the TU250X is agile—the wheelbase is just over 54 inches.

It feels light for a reason—it weighs just 326 pounds with the 3.2-gallon fuel tank filled. The biggest weakness of the 2018 Suzuki TU250X is that it is not available in California.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2018 Suzuki TU250X Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 249cc

Bore x stroke: 72.0 x 61.2mm

Compression ratio: 9.2:1

Valve train: SOHC, 2-valve

Fueling: EFI w/ Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve and 32mm throttle body

Cooling: Air

Lubrication: Wet sump

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: DID chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable fork

Rear suspension: Preload-adjustable twin shocks

Front tire: 90/90-18, tube-type

Rear tire: 110/90-18, tube-type

Front brake: Disc

Rear brake: Drum

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 54.1 inches

Seat height: 30.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.2 gallons

Curb weight: 326 pounds

2018 Suzuki TU250X Color:

Glass Sparkle Black

2018 Suzuki TU250X Price:

$4599

Availability: Not available in California