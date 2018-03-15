2018 Why we Ride to the Quail Tour Dates

For the fourth-straight year, the Why We Ride to the Quail motorcycle tour will benefit brain tumor awareness by donating all proceeds to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

This year’s ride is set for May 3 through 5, beginning in historic Moorpark, Calif. The trek then heads through Pismo Beach, Calif., before moving into the wooded hillsides and gorgeous valleys of Paso Robles wine country, following along the most seductive road in California. The ride finishes at the beaches of Monterey in time for The Quail Motorcycle Gathering.

“Last year was a revelation,” said Bryan Carroll, producer of Why We Ride Films, organizers of the event. “The number of people who participated, and the diversity, was really inspirational. Riders came from multiple states and countries as far away as Mexico and India.”

People of all stripes with a common love of motorcycle riding came together and took part, and that same wide array of participants are signing up this year as well. One-third of entrants for this year’s ride are new, building on word-of-mouth raving by past and returning riders and growing a community of like-minded people that feels like a large, extended family.

Of course, everyone loves a good cause, but the diversity of sponsors and participants really illustrates how the Hollywood, motorcycling and other communities have united to benefit those in need, namely children with serious medical issues. The ride has consistently doubled its raise every year, and this type of growth in funds raised is expected again this year.

Participants in the charity ride enjoy a bevy of perks (in addition to the awesome ride), including cocktails and vittles at the WWR Riders Dinner, gift bags, special guest speakers and VIP access to The Quail Motorcycle Gathering, including a private ride to the event, exclusive parking and private lounge access.

“Participants really engaged last year,” said Bryan Carroll. “We had a lot of people with a lot of different backgrounds, and everyone really came together, had fun and bonded. We’re looking to build on that this year, then really ramp things up for next year’s big fifth-annual ride.”

Last year’s list of sponsors topped 25, and this year’s array for the Fourth Invitational WHY WE RIDE to The Quail is shaping up, including Refuse Specialists, Indian Motorcycles, MotoDoffo Wines, KlockWerks, D73 Leathers, Aerial Vuz, Formosa Group, eGrafx, Simi Valley Cycles and idPlatforms, with many more in the works. There are a few openings left for sponsorship, and anyone interested can contact ken@riseaboveconsulting.com.

For more, visit Why We Ride.