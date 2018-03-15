KTM MotoGP Fan Pack Giveaway

In conjunction with KTM, Ultimate Motorcycling is proud to announce the Ultimate KTM Giveaway! We’ll be giving away eight, yes, that’s right, eight KTM MotoGP Fan Packs that include KTM swag and free entry into Sunday’s race at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, April 22.

All you have to do is make a quick post on Facebook or Instagram to earn a chance to watch Factory KTM MotoGP riders Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro put down laps on one of America’s premier circuits.

The rules are simple:

Repost the above image on Facebook or Instagram, either will grant you entry. Be sure to tag Ultimate Motorcycling’s Facebook page or Instagram page. Use the hashtag #UltimateKTMGiveaway Cross your fingers for some KTM swag and a ticket to MotoGP

The Ultimate KTM Giveaway is open to residents of the continental United States, Mexico and Canada. Eight lucky winners will be announced on March 28, and contacted directly to redeem their winnings.

For those who don’t win, a package can be purchased for $69; details below.

About the KTM MotoGP Fan Pack

We North American road-racing fans set our sights on the quaint city of Austin once a year when the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas takes place at Circuit of the Americas.

In support of that, KTM has put together something special for fans of the pumpkin-colored brand, the “KTM MotoGP Fan Pack.”

KTM’s MotoGP Fan Pack has some choice goodies, which include:

Sunday General Admission Ticket

KTM T-Shirt

KTM Hat

KTM Lanyard

KTM Earplugs

$69 per package

For more information or how to purchase a fan pack, visit KTM MotoGP Fan Pack.