2018 MotoGP BeIN Television Schedule

The 2018 MotoGP season is about to get underway, and we have the 2018 MotoGP television schedule on BeIN for you.

As always, the times are subject to change and preemption, so do not set your DVR early in the year and forget about it. We will do our best to reflect any schedule changes, though all 19 rounds are broadcast live in the United States on BeIN cable channel, so the calendar should be solid. All times shown are Eastern Time in the United States

In addition to watching the MotoGP races on BeIN Sports, you can also get a MotoGP VideoPass at MotoGP.com. The MotoGP VideoPass runs €140, and we think it’s worth it.

In addition to showing the races in all three Grand Prix classes live, the MotoGP VideoPass also gives you live coverage of all the practice and qualifying sessions, plus the post-qualifying and post-race press conferences and plenty of other original content—it’s a must for fans of MotoGP. The live streams and replays are quite reliable, and of 1080p HD quality.

Strap yourself in for another exciting year featuring reigning MotoGP Champion Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda), as well as past MotoGP Champions Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) and Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team). Looking for their first MotoGP championships will be Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) and Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda).

2018 MotoGP Television Schedule on BeIN (Eastern Time)

Qatar Grand Prix, Losail International Circuit March 18 – Noon 2. Argentine Grand Prix, Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo April 8 – 2 p.m. 3. Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of the Americas April 22 – 3 p.m. 4. Spanish Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez May 6 – 8 a.m. 5. French Grand Prix, Le Mans Bugatti Circuit May 20 – 8 a.m. 6. Italian Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit June 3 – 8 a.m. 7. Catalunya Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya June 17 – 8 a.m. 8. Dutch Grand Prix, TT Circuit Assen July 1 – 7 a.m. 9. German Grand Prix, Sachsenring July 15 – 8 a.m. 10. Czech Republic Grand Prix, Automotodrom Brno August 5 – 8 a.m. 11. Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring August 12 – 8 am. 12. British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit August 26 – 10 a.m. 13. San Marino Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit September 9 – 8 a.m. 14. Aragon Grand Prix, Motorland Aragon September 23 – 8 a.m. 15. Thailand Grand Prix, Chang International Circuit October 7 – 3 a.m. 16. Japanese Grand Prix, Twin Ring Motegi October 21 – 1 a.m. 17. Australian Grand Prix, Phillip Island Circuit October 28 – 11 p.m. 18. Malaysia Grand Prix, Sepang International Circuit November 4 – 2 a.m. 19. Valencia Grand Prix, Circuit Ricardo Tormo November 18 – 8 a.m.

Note: All times are Eastern Time in the United States and subject to change without notice.