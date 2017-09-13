2018 MotoGP Calendar

The 2018 MotoGP calendar was released Wednesday. The schedule, unveiled by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM, International Motorcycling Federation), mirrors the 2017 calendar, though an extra round was added for a 19-round season.

This is the first time that GP motorcycle racing has featured 19 rounds.

For 2018, Thailand’s Chang International Circuit joins Grand Prix motorcycle racing. The Thai track has been on the World Superbike schedule since 2015. The round will precede the modern consecutive run of Motegi/Phillip Island/Sepang.

2018 MotoGP Calendar: 19-Round Schedule
Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi, a nine-time World Champion
The 2018 MotoGP season begins one-week earlier than 2017 at Qatar (March 18), and finishes one-week later at Valencia (November 18).

Also, the venue for the British Grand Prix has yet to be determined due to complications with the Circuit of Whales. Silverstone is expected to fill the date, though Donington Park is also a possibility. Stay clicked to Ultimate Motorcycling for future MotoGP schedule updates.

2018 MotoGP Calendar

  1. March 18, Qatar*: Doha/Losail
  2. April 8, Argentina: Termas de Rio Hondo
  3. April 22, America: COTA
  4. May 6, Spain: Jerez de la Frontera
  5. May 20, France: Le Mans
  6. June 3, Italy: Mugello
  7. June 17, Catalunya: Catalunya
  8. July 1, Netherlands: TT Assen
  9. July 15, Germany: Sachsenring
  10. August 5, Czech Republic: Brno
  11. August 12, Austria: Red Bull Ring
  12. August 26, Great Britain: TBA
  13. September 9, San Marino Riviera di Rimini: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
  14. September 23, Aragon: MotorLand Aragon
  15. October 7, Thailand: Buriram Chang International Circuit
  16. October 21, Japan: Motegi
  17. October 28, Australia: Phillip Island
  18. November 4, Malaysia: Sepang
  19. November 18, Valencia: Ricardo Tormo-Valencia

* Evening Race

