2018 MotoGP Calendar: 19-Round Schedule

The 2018 MotoGP calendar was released Wednesday. The schedule, unveiled by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM, International Motorcycling Federation), mirrors the 2017 calendar, though an extra round was added for a 19-round season.

This is the first time that GP motorcycle racing has featured 19 rounds.

For 2018, Thailand’s Chang International Circuit joins Grand Prix motorcycle racing. The Thai track has been on the World Superbike schedule since 2015. The round will precede the modern consecutive run of Motegi/Phillip Island/Sepang.

The 2018 MotoGP season begins one-week earlier than 2017 at Qatar (March 18), and finishes one-week later at Valencia (November 18).

Also, the venue for the British Grand Prix has yet to be determined due to complications with the Circuit of Whales. Silverstone is expected to fill the date, though Donington Park is also a possibility. Stay clicked to Ultimate Motorcycling for future MotoGP schedule updates.

2018 MotoGP Calendar

March 18, Qatar*: Doha/Losail April 8, Argentina: Termas de Rio Hondo April 22, America: COTA May 6, Spain: Jerez de la Frontera May 20, France: Le Mans June 3, Italy: Mugello June 17, Catalunya: Catalunya July 1, Netherlands: TT Assen July 15, Germany: Sachsenring August 5, Czech Republic: Brno August 12, Austria: Red Bull Ring August 26, Great Britain: TBA September 9, San Marino Riviera di Rimini: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli September 23, Aragon: MotorLand Aragon October 7, Thailand: Buriram Chang International Circuit October 21, Japan: Motegi October 28, Australia: Phillip Island November 4, Malaysia: Sepang November 18, Valencia: Ricardo Tormo-Valencia

* Evening Race