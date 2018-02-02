William Dunlop on Yamaha R1M and R6 Machinery at 2018 Isle of Man TT

William Dunlop to ride Yamaha motorcycles for Temple Golf Club at 2018 TT

Following a year aboard BMW S 1000 RR machinery in the Isle of Man TT, William Dunlop switched to Yamaha for 2016. He struggled in 2016 with multiple DNFs, and was set to redeem himself in 2017.

His 2017 TT plans fell through at the last moment, but Mar-Train team owner Tim Martin helped out, providing Dunlop with YZF-R1M machinery for the TT.

Dunlop barely had time to familiarize himself with the bikes, but claimed 10th in the Senior TT, seventh in the Superstock TT, ninth in the RST Superbike TT, and fourth in the Monster Energy Supersport 1 race.

For 2018, the 32-year-old William Dunlop is already locked in with the Temple Golf Club Yamaha team, and will pilot R1M and R6 machinery during the solo TTs.

Dunlop will compete in the RST Superbike, PokerStars Senior and RL360 Quantum Superstock classes on the YZF-R1M, and ride the new YZF-R6 with additional support from Caffrey International in the two Monster Energy Supersport Races.

Dunlop was the first rider ever to crack the 200mph barrier at Dundrod, and was right on the pace in the Superbike class, but a freak injury away from the track forced him to give the showpiece races a miss.

By his own admission, Dunlop, brother of Michael Dunlop and nephew to the late Joey Dunlop who holds the record for TT wins (26), has endured a couple of lackluster years and the multiple North West 200 and Ulster GP winner is determined to make amends this year, when a maiden victory at the Isle of Man TT is his top priority.

“The TT is the one I want most and that’s what our year will be built around,” William Dunlop says. “I’ve got the full package this year and although I’ve always had a good Supersport package, over the last two years I have been given competitive big bikes but not the budget to run them properly.

“Tim stepped in and gave me everything I wanted for the Ulster last year and the bikes were transformed, I wasn’t riding well but was still competing for pole position in qualifying so I knew then what I wanted for 2018.

“To have my team and bikes ready to go in January takes away so much pressure. I’m mentally and physically in better condition than ever and looking forward to going testing,” he added.

Dunlop will contest the opening British Superbike rounds as he builds towards the major international road races. He will also participate in the annual Pro Test organized by Barry Symmons at Cartagena in Spain.

After spearheading the development of the all-new YZF-R1M throughout 2015, team boss Martin was cruelly denied the opportunity to reap the rewards in 2016 when Dan Kneen was injured at the beginning of the season, ruling him out of the North West and TT.

He took a sabbatical last year, but Martin’s desire to win is burning brighter than ever and in Dunlop, he feels he has a rider capable of beating anyone on his day.

“I have watched William from a distance for years and made no secret of the fact I think he is a natural talent with the potential to beat anyone,” Tim Martin says. “I’ve also spent a lot of time developing the R1M without turning the potential into results so the opportunity to put the two together and prove a few people wrong was just too tempting to resist.

“The R1M has been completely revamped since we were last on track and we have put together a good team with everything William asked for. I’m thoroughly looking forward to being back in the paddock and to finally working with William.”