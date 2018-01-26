Indian Recalls Roadmaster Motorcycles

Indian Motorcycle Company is recalling 7,392 of its 2015-2017 Roadmaster motorcycles.

Indian, based out of Spirit Lake, Iowa, says that water may enter the trunk wiring harness, potentially causing the brake light to remain illuminated even when the brakes are not applied.

This can cause unsafe driving conditions for those behind the Roadmaster, which may result in a crash.

Indian will notify owners, and dealers will replace the trunk wiring harness with an updated harness that contains sealing plugs in the connectors, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin January 30, 2018. Owners may contact Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697. Indian’s number for this recall is I-18-01.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V055000.

The Roadmaster, a full-featured full-dress touring mount, is the flagship motorcycle in Indian’s touring lineup.

Powered by the muscular Thunder Stroke 111 motor, the 2016 Roadmaster features 37.6 gallons of storage, has a heated leather seat, heated grips, LED lighting, a new Horizon windshield, front and rear highway bars, and adjustable passenger floorboards.