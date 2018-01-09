2018 Dakar Rally Stage 3 Motorcycle Results

The longest stage of the 2018 Dakar Rally so far – stage 3 – brought the motorcycle grid over 300 miles through sand and dunes with 190 of those miles timed. Before reaching San Juan de Marcona in the Ica region of Peru, the riders’ largest challenges came from navigation.

One rider remained consistent throughout stage 3, the reigning Dakar Rally Champion Sam Sunderland. The British rider, who claimed a 16th-straight title for the factory KTM team last year, was able to claim the stage win in 3 hours 20 minutes and 43 seconds (3.20:43).

He finished stage 3 of 14 in the 40th edition of Dakar Rally 3:03 minutes ahead of Monster Energy Honda CRF 450 Rally pilot Kevin Benavides (Argentina) and 3:55 ahead of Benavides’ teammate, the American Ricky Brabec.

Red Bull KTM’s Sam Sunderland

With his victory, the second that includes stage one, the Red Bull KTM 450 Rally pilot Sunderland now has the overall lead. He is 4:38 minutes ahead of Benavides, and 5 minutes ahead of Husqvarna’s Pablo Quintanilla (Chile).

“That was a tough day – there was a lot of off-piste riding and some of the dunes were really difficult to navigate and even climb,” Sam Sunderland says. “It made the whole day that little bit more physical, too. I’m happy to get another win, but it’s still early days yet and we have a long way to go. The bike felt really good today, even in the soft sand it was still pulling really well. I made a couple of mistakes in the middle of the stage, but thankfully they didn’t cost me too much time.”

As for America’s Andrew Short, the former Supercross pilot finished 25th in stage 3 aboard Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Racing FR 450 Rally. He is now 23rd overall.

2018 Dakar Rally: Overall Motorcycle Results after Stage 3 of 14:

Pos. Exp. Drive-Team Mark-Model Time Variation Penality
1 1
SAM SUNDERLAND
 RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM 06h 44′ 23”
2 47
KEVIN BENAVIDES
 MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 06h 49′ 01” + 00h 04′ 38”
3 10
PABLO QUINTANILLA
 ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING 06h 49′ 23” + 00h 05′ 00”
4 8
TOBY PRICE
 RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM 06h 51′ 51” + 00h 07′ 28”
5 20
RICKY BRABEC
 MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 06h 52′ 23” + 00h 08′ 00”
6 2
MATTHIAS WALKNER
 RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM 06h 53′ 13” + 00h 08′ 50”
7 4
ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN
 YAMALUBE YAMAHA OFFICIAL RALLY TEAM 06h 55′ 00” + 00h 10′ 37”
8 19
ANTOINE MEO
 RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM 06h 55′ 17” + 00h 10′ 54”
9 7
FRANCO CAIMI
 YAMALUBE YAMAHA OFFICIAL RALLY TEAM 06h 57′ 25” + 00h 13′ 02”
10 23
XAVIER DE SOULTRAIT
 YAMALUBE YAMAHA OFFICIAL RALLY TEAM 06h 57′ 33” + 00h 13′ 10”
11 3
GERARD FARRES GUELL
 HIMOINSA RACING TEAM. 06h 57′ 54” + 00h 13′ 31”
12 68
JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO
 MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 06h 58′ 21” + 00h 13′ 58”
13 9
STEFAN SVITKO
 SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM 07h 03′ 05” + 00h 18′ 42” 00h 01′ 00”
14 5
JOAN BARREDA BORT
 MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 07h 07′ 08” + 00h 22′ 45”
15 33
DANIEL NOSIGLIA JAGER
 HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 07h 11′ 12” + 00h 26′ 49”
16 77
LUCIANO BENAVIDES
 KTM FACTORY RACING TEAM 07h 12′ 26” + 00h 28′ 03”
17 15
LAIA SANZ
 KTM FACTORY RACING TEAM 07h 14′ 51” + 00h 30′ 28”
18 40
JOHNNY AUBERT
 GAS GAS MOTORSPORT 07h 15′ 57” + 00h 31′ 34”
19 61
ORIOL MENA
 HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY 07h 16′ 56” + 00h 32′ 33”
20 12
JUAN PEDRERO GARCIA
 SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY 07h 16′ 59” + 00h 32′ 36”
21 44
RODNEY FAGGOTTER
 YAMALUBE YAMAHA OFFICIAL RALLY TEAM 07h 18′ 07” + 00h 33′ 44”
22 18
ALESSANDRO BOTTURI
 BOTTURI ALESSANDRO 07h 20′ 48” + 00h 36′ 25”
23 54
ANDREW SHORT
 ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING 07h 29′ 03” + 00h 44′ 40”
24 17
ARMAND MONLEON
 DAMING RACING TEAM 07h 32′ 24” + 00h 48′ 01”
25 60
JONATHAN BARRAGAN NEVADO
 GAS GAS MOTORSPORT 07h 36′ 55” + 00h 52′ 32”

