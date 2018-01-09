2018 Dakar Rally Stage 3 Motorcycle Results

The longest stage of the 2018 Dakar Rally so far – stage 3 – brought the motorcycle grid over 300 miles through sand and dunes with 190 of those miles timed. Before reaching San Juan de Marcona in the Ica region of Peru, the riders’ largest challenges came from navigation.

One rider remained consistent throughout stage 3, the reigning Dakar Rally Champion Sam Sunderland. The British rider, who claimed a 16th-straight title for the factory KTM team last year, was able to claim the stage win in 3 hours 20 minutes and 43 seconds (3.20:43).

He finished stage 3 of 14 in the 40th edition of Dakar Rally 3:03 minutes ahead of Monster Energy Honda CRF 450 Rally pilot Kevin Benavides (Argentina) and 3:55 ahead of Benavides’ teammate, the American Ricky Brabec.

With his victory, the second that includes stage one, the Red Bull KTM 450 Rally pilot Sunderland now has the overall lead. He is 4:38 minutes ahead of Benavides, and 5 minutes ahead of Husqvarna’s Pablo Quintanilla (Chile).

“That was a tough day – there was a lot of off-piste riding and some of the dunes were really difficult to navigate and even climb,” Sam Sunderland says. “It made the whole day that little bit more physical, too. I’m happy to get another win, but it’s still early days yet and we have a long way to go. The bike felt really good today, even in the soft sand it was still pulling really well. I made a couple of mistakes in the middle of the stage, but thankfully they didn’t cost me too much time.”

As for America’s Andrew Short, the former Supercross pilot finished 25th in stage 3 aboard Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Racing FR 450 Rally. He is now 23rd overall.

2018 Dakar Rally: Overall Motorcycle Results after Stage 3 of 14: