Shoei Neotec II Modular Helmet First Look

Ultimate Motorcycling staff members have been fans of Shoei lids for years now, especially those built for the touring crowds such as the Neotec modular helmet.

Our Online Editor Ron Lieback used a Neotec during one of his solo trips cross country in 2014, and for many trips afterwards, amassing easily 50,000 miles with it in pure comfort.

For 2018 Shoei has revamped its top-tier touring helmet, releasing the Neotec II. Shoei says the lid, which arrives in America this spring, has evolved in multiple areas, including:

Noise reduction

Wind/water tight sealing

Aerodynamics

Face-cover functionality

Riding comfort

Shoei also created an “Intercom-Ready Design,” which allows the NEOTEC 2 to seamlessly integrate with the specially developed, SENA-exclusive SRL communication system.

Speaking of the lid, Shoei says: “An every-occasion helmet with the adaptability to excel no matter where your next journey takes you, the NEOTEC II does it all with style and precision. The convenient “flip-up” versatility of a true two-in-one helmet combined with next-level aerodynamics, an internal sun shield, the Pinlock EVO fog-resistant system, and the ability to seamlessly integrate with the all-new SENA SRL Communication System, the NEOTEC II is the pinnacle of modular helmet design for today’s hybrid motorcyclists.”

Prices for the Shoei Neotec II begin at $699 MSRP in solid colors. For additional information, visit the Shoei Neotec II page.

Shoei Neotec II Photo Gallery