2018 Dakar Rally Stage 2 Results

Following a fourth place finish in Saturday’s opening stage of 2018 Dakar Rally, which was won by the reigning champion Sam Sunderland (Red Bull KTM), Monster Energy Honda’s Joan Barreda Bort took the top time and the overall lead Sunday.

The Honda CRF450 Rally pilot finished stage 2, which took riders about 172 miles (95% of those timed) on the outskirts of Ica and Paracas, Peru, in 2.56:44.

The Spaniard finished 2:54 ahead of Yamalube Yamaha’s Adrien Van Beveran, and 4:24 ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Team’s Matthias Walkner.



The stage required skillful navigation in soft yet physically demanding dunes, and the conditions were further complicated further by the altitude.

With his win, Barreda moved to the head of the overall leader board.

“A hard, tough stage with quite a confusing part at the beginning where we had to keep our concentration,” Joan Barreda says. “I jumped a dune hard and I really felt that in my hand over the next few kilometers. The final part was very fast and I was able to pick up quite a bit of space and in the end it turned out well. Tomorrow we have to open the track and everything changes again, but we always knew that it would be that way and we just have to keep on as best we can.”

Sunderland finished the day in seventh, and is fourth overall as he chases a 17th-straight Dakar title for KTM.

As for the notable Americans, Barreda’s Honda teammate finished 12th Sunday, and is 11th overall. As for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Andrew Short, a 15-year Supercross rider, he finished stage 2 in 25th, and is 25th overall.

Stage three takes riders 313 miles from Pisco to San Juan de Marcona, with 184 of those timed.

2018 Dakar Rally: Overall Motorcycle Results after 2 of 14 stages: