2018 Dakar Rally Stage 2 Results

Following a fourth place finish in Saturday’s opening stage of 2018 Dakar Rally, which was won by the reigning champion Sam Sunderland (Red Bull KTM), Monster Energy Honda’s Joan Barreda Bort took the top time and the overall lead Sunday.

The Honda CRF450 Rally pilot finished stage 2, which took riders about 172 miles (95% of those timed) on the outskirts of Ica and Paracas, Peru, in 2.56:44.

The Spaniard finished 2:54 ahead of Yamalube Yamaha’s Adrien Van Beveran, and 4:24 ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Team’s Matthias Walkner.


The stage required skillful navigation in soft yet physically demanding dunes, and the conditions were further complicated further by the altitude.

With his win, Barreda moved to the head of the overall leader board.

“A hard, tough stage with quite a confusing part at the beginning where we had to keep our concentration,” Joan Barreda says. “I jumped a dune hard and I really felt that in my hand over the next few kilometers. The final part was very fast and I was able to pick up quite a bit of space and in the end it turned out well. Tomorrow we have to open the track and everything changes again, but we always knew that it would be that way and we just have to keep on as best we can.”

Honda's Joan Barreda
Sunderland finished the day in seventh, and is fourth overall as he chases a 17th-straight Dakar title for KTM.

As for the notable Americans, Barreda’s Honda teammate finished 12th Sunday, and is 11th overall. As for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Andrew Short, a 15-year Supercross rider, he finished stage 2 in 25th, and is 25th overall.

Stage three takes riders 313 miles from Pisco to San Juan de Marcona, with 184 of those timed.

2018 Dakar Rally: Overall Motorcycle Results after 2 of 14 stages:

Pos. Exp. Drive-Team Mark-Model Time Variation Penality
1 5
JOAN BARREDA BORT
 MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 03h 18′ 36”
2 4
ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN
 YAMALUBE YAMAHA OFFICIAL RALLY TEAM 03h 21′ 06” + 00h 02′ 30”
3 2
MATTHIAS WALKNER
 RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM 03h 23′ 26” + 00h 04′ 50”
4 1
SAM SUNDERLAND
 RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM 03h 23′ 40” + 00h 05′ 04”
5 10
PABLO QUINTANILLA
 ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING 03h 24′ 20” + 00h 05′ 44”
6 23
XAVIER DE SOULTRAIT
 YAMALUBE YAMAHA OFFICIAL RALLY TEAM 03h 24′ 58” + 00h 06′ 22”
7 47
KEVIN BENAVIDES
 MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 03h 25′ 15” + 00h 06′ 39”
8 7
FRANCO CAIMI
 YAMALUBE YAMAHA OFFICIAL RALLY TEAM 03h 25′ 46” + 00h 07′ 10”
9 14
MICHAEL METGE
 MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 03h 26′ 09” + 00h 07′ 33”
10 8
TOBY PRICE
 RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM 03h 27′ 40” + 00h 09′ 04”
11 20
RICKY BRABEC
 MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 03h 27′ 45” + 00h 09′ 09”
12 60
JONATHAN BARRAGAN NEVADO
 GAS GAS MOTORSPORT 03h 28′ 07” + 00h 09′ 31”
13 19
ANTOINE MEO
 RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM 03h 28′ 11” + 00h 09′ 35”
14 68
JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO
 HEINRICH RACING 03h 30′ 32” + 00h 11′ 56”
15 33
DANIEL NOSIGLIA JAGER
 HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 03h 31′ 13” + 00h 12′ 37”
16 3
GERARD FARRES GUELL
 HIMOINSA RACING TEAM. 03h 32′ 03” + 00h 13′ 27”
17 9
STEFAN SVITKO
 SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM 03h 36′ 19” + 00h 17′ 43” 00h 01′ 00”
18 77
LUCIANO BENAVIDES
 KTM FACTORY RACING TEAM 03h 36′ 38” + 00h 18′ 02”
19 40
JOHNNY AUBERT
 GAS GAS MOTORSPORT 03h 37′ 51” + 00h 19′ 15”
20 15
LAIA SANZ
 KTM FACTORY RACING TEAM 03h 42′ 08” + 00h 23′ 32”
21 44
RODNEY FAGGOTTER
 YAMALUBE YAMAHA OFFICIAL RALLY TEAM 03h 43′ 00” + 00h 24′ 24”
22 12
JUAN PEDRERO GARCIA
 SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY 03h 43′ 08” + 00h 24′ 32”
23 18
ALESSANDRO BOTTURI
 BOTTURI ALESSANDRO 03h 43′ 27” + 00h 24′ 51”
24 22
ONDREJ KLYMCIW
 KLYMCIW RACING 03h 43′ 40” + 00h 25′ 04”
25 54
ANDREW SHORT
 ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING 03h 44′ 01” + 00h 25′ 25”

