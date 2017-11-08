Indian Recalls 2,096 Motorcycles Due to Headlight Problems

Indian Motorcycle Recalls

Indian Motorcycle is recalling up to 2,096 of certain-model 2017-2018 Chief, Chief Classic, Chief Dark Horse, Chief Vintage, Chieftain, Chieftain Classic, Chieftain Dark Horse, Chieftain Elite, Chieftain Limited, Springfield, and Springfield Dark Horse motorcycles.

These motorcycles may be equipped with a European-market E4 compliant, not US-market, halogen headlight assembly.Due to this, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

The recall announcement states that the assembly could affect visibility and therefore, increase the possibility of a crash. The manufacturer of the headlight assembly had shipped mis-labeled parts to Indian.

Indian will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the motorcycle and replace any incorrect headlight assembly, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin in November 2017. Owners may contact Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697. Indian’s number for this recall is I-17-03. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Campaign Number is 17V682000.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.