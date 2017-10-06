2018 BMW HP4 Race: USA Debut at Barber Vintage Festival

2018 BMW HP4 Race Debut at Barber Vintage Motorcycle Festival

The 13th Annual Barber Vintage Festival begins Friday at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, and BMW will bring its latest technology-forward machine to offset the classics—the BMW HP4 Race.

The 215-horsepower HP4 Race, which is limited to 750 models, is the first motorcycle to be offered with a fully carbon-fiber frame and wheels. The race-track only motorcycles arrive with a numbered carbon badge on the milled fork bridge, ranging from 001/750 to 750/750.

The HP4 Race will be showcased at the BMW display in the vendor area as well as in the pit area with BMW Motorrad Motorsports Advisor and test rider Nate Kern.

Advertisement

Festival attendees will have no trouble locating it, as the bike will be started up periodically throughout the weekend and the roar of its pure-bred engine will be unmistakable.

Besides the HP4 Race, BMW Motorrad USA will offer demo rides on a full lineup of models, including the recently released BMW G 310 R, K 1600 B Bagger, and C evolution electric scooter.

In the vendor area, BMW will also showcase its customizable Heritage family of motorcycles – the R nineT, R nineT Scrambler, the R nineT Pure, the R nineT Racer, and the R nineT Urban G/S – and offer visitors an opportunity to experience style in the fast lane on a customizable R nineT Racer via EyeRide Virtual Reality.

On Saturday, October 7, spectators can watch the R nineT in action when AMA Battle of the Twins point leader Nate Kern competes in the first-ever AHRMA Formula Thunder Pro Challenge.

The 13th Annual Barber Vintage Festival runs Friday through Sunday, October 6-8.

About the 13th Annual Barber Vintage Festival

The 13th annual Barber Vintage Festival is one of the largest vintage festivals in the country. With more than 73,651 attending last year’s festival, up from 69,624 the year before, the festival continues to grow each year allowing more events and opportunities for the fans. The weekend will consist of on-track racing action provided by the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA), in addition to motorcycle displays, bike shows, stunt shows and more. The Fan Zone will feature the popular Wall of Death stunt show, club gatherings, food, and entertainment. Adding to the weekend activities, the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum will feature extended hours, special displays and technical seminars.