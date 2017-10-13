2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob
While many may have worried about Harley-Davidson’s porting of Dyna motorcycles to the Softail platform, a motorcycle such as the 2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob should put any concerns to rest.
In every single way, the 2018 Street Bob is a superior motorcycle to the Dyna editions. A new stiffer chassis that moves the single-shock rear suspension to an under-seat location revitalized the Softails.
The Showa Dual Bending Valve forks on the 2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob may not be adjustable, but they are excellent performers. This makes the 2018 edition the best handling Street Bob in the history of the model.
Add in to that the new Milwaukee-Eight 107 powerplant—the most powerful motor in Street Bob history. With 110 ft/lbs on call at 3000 rpm, the Street Bob tears it up around town.
Thanks to the new chassis, you can ride aggressively in the canyons and are rewarded with an exhilarating ride. After years of being a profiler’s motorcycle, the 2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob is now satisfying to hard-core riders.
Read our 2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Review.
2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin
- Displacement: 107ci
- Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.374”
- Maximum torque: 110 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Valve train: Single-cam; 4 vpc
- Exhaust: 2-into-2; catalyst in muffler
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve fork
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock
- Wheels: Steel laced
- Front tire: 110/90-19; Harley-Davidson Dunlop 401F
- Rear tire: 150/80-16; Harley-Davidson Dunlop 401T
- Front brakes: Disc w/ fixed 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: Disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($795)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64.2 inches
- Rake: 30 degrees
- Trail: 6.2 inches
- Seat height: 26.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
- Curb weight: 653 pounds
2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Colors/Prices:
- Vivid Black: $14,499 MSRP
- Olive Gold; Red Iron Denim: $14,899 MSRP
- Wicked Red/Twisted Cherry; Industrial Gray Denim/Black Denim: $15,249 MSRP