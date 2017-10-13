2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob

While many may have worried about Harley-Davidson’s porting of Dyna motorcycles to the Softail platform, a motorcycle such as the 2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob should put any concerns to rest.

In every single way, the 2018 Street Bob is a superior motorcycle to the Dyna editions. A new stiffer chassis that moves the single-shock rear suspension to an under-seat location revitalized the Softails.

The Showa Dual Bending Valve forks on the 2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob may not be adjustable, but they are excellent performers. This makes the 2018 edition the best handling Street Bob in the history of the model.

Advertisement

Add in to that the new Milwaukee-Eight 107 powerplant—the most powerful motor in Street Bob history. With 110 ft/lbs on call at 3000 rpm, the Street Bob tears it up around town.

Thanks to the new chassis, you can ride aggressively in the canyons and are rewarded with an exhilarating ride. After years of being a profiler’s motorcycle, the 2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob is now satisfying to hard-core riders.

Read our 2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin

Displacement: 107ci

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.374”

Maximum torque: 110 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valve train: Single-cam; 4 vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-2; catalyst in muffler

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve fork

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock

Wheels: Steel laced

Front tire: 110/90-19; Harley-Davidson Dunlop 401F

Rear tire: 150/80-16; Harley-Davidson Dunlop 401T

Front brakes: Disc w/ fixed 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: Disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64.2 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 6.2 inches

Seat height: 26.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 653 pounds

2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Colors/Prices:

Vivid Black: $14,499 MSRP

Olive Gold; Red Iron Denim: $14,899 MSRP

Wicked Red/Twisted Cherry; Industrial Gray Denim/Black Denim: $15,249 MSRP

2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Review | Photo Gallery