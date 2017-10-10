2017 KTM Adventure Rider Rally | Video Recap

2017 KTM Adventure Rider Rally

Last month, KTM adventure-riding enthusiasts headed to the village of Crested Butte, Colo., for the three-day 2017 KTM Adventure Rider Rally.

The 14th-annual event, which is the only national festival for KTM owners and enthusiasts, featured riding with some of KTM’s top racers, including:

FMF KTM Factory Racing Team’s Taylor Robert

Eight-time AMA National Enduro Champion Mike Lafferty

Four-time Baja 1000 winner and Dakar competitor Quinn Cody

Besides the vendors and areas where participants can test new bikes like the 1090 Adventure R, Dakar podium-finisher and Baja 1000 Champion Jimmy Lewis also put on a riding school.

Most riders were on KTM machinery, including the 1190/1290 Adventures and EXC-Fs, though the rally doesn’t discriminate against other models.

Attached above is KTM’s official recap of the 2017 KTM Adventure Rider Rally. Stay clicked to Ultimate Motorcycling for next year’s dates and location of the KTM ADV Rider Rally.