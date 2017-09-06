2018 Kawasaki Z900RS Teased

Kawasaki will unveil a modern-classic take on its Z900 naked sportbike, called the Z900RS, at the Tokyo Motor Show on October 25, 2017. The 2018 Kawasaki Z900RS will make its official USA debut December 1 at the New York City International Motorcycle Show.

Inspired by the 1970s Kawasaki Z1, the Z900RS will take the retro look on the already respected Z900. Gone are the Z900’s Transformerish headlight and bodywork; in their places are a round headlight and the natural beauty of the inline-four.

Details are scarce, but we’ll be sure to have a full report in late October when Kawasaki releases the bike in Japan.

Kawasaki released the base-model Z900 for 2017, the bike replacing the Z1000 and one-year Z800. With its 948cc inline four-cylinder powerplant that is loaded with city-savvy mid-range torque, the Z900 was a direct competitor to Yamaha’s FZ-09 and the Suzuki GSX-S750.

The Z900RS should feature the same 123-horsepower engine as the Z900, along with the Z900’s sporty chassis and modern electronics. But the styling will sway towards the eyes of the modern-classic motorcycle fan, making the new Z900RS a direct competitor of the modern retro European classics, such as the Triumph Street Cup and BMW R nineT, and of course Japan classics such as the Honda CB1100 EX.

For now, enjoy the Z900RS teaser video.