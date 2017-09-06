HJC RPHA 70 ST

Available in Europe for the past year, the sport-touring specific HJC RPHA 70 ST is now available in America.

The new lid takes all of the features from HJC’s race-ready RPHA series, and tweaks them for a balance between sport riding and touring. The lid is available now for just under $400.

Following is from HJC:

The newest addition to the RPHA series is constructed of PIM+ materials, which result in a strong shell while reducing weight significantly. The compact, curved shell not only adds visual esthetics with its sharp, sporty design, but also superior fitment and comfort, and improved aerodynamic function.

HJC redesigned the Advanced Channeling Ventilation System to accommodate both upright-style riding for touring and downward angle-style riding for sport. The hybrid top vent adjusts itself to various riding positions.