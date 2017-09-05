2018 Yamaha Star Venture Production Delay Announced | Delivery Postposed

2018 Yamaha Star Venture delivery to customers won’t be until “the latter half of December 2017,” according to Yamaha, due to “a needed modification to the production process at the factory located in Japan.”

When the 2018 Yamaha Star Venture was announced in June (see our first look Fast Facts), buyers were told that the “first units being arriving in dealerships [in] early August.” Further, Yamaha said that a “$500 deposit ensures earliest possible delivery.”



With the delivery pushed back over four months, Yamaha is offering buyers who were part of the Priority Delivery Program a $1000 credit towards Genuine Yamaha Parts and Accessories.

“This production delay is a very unfortunate situation,” General Manager of Yamaha’s Motorcycle Group Mike Doughty said, “but we stand by our commitment to the quality of our motorcycles and the highest level of customer service for both our customers and our dealers.”

Ultimate Motorcycling has been waiting for a production version to test, so our plans look to be on hold.

