Advertisement

2017 Washougal National Motocross TV Schedule and Viewing Guide | 7 Fast Facts

The 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series is in the northwest for the Peterson Cat Washougal National on July 29. Washougal MX Park dates back to 1971 and is the site of Round 9 of the AMA National Series this year.

1. You can watch the Washougal National live on MAVTV, NBCSN, and NBC Sports Gold. Saturday qualifying is at 1pm Eastern Time on NBC Sports Gold only (a paid subscription is required for on-demand streaming—all racing and qualifying is live and mostly commercial-free). From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m ET, you can watch the first 450MX and 250MX motos live in each class on MAVTV. The second motos for both classes are live on NBCSN, starting at 6 p.m. ET. The hour-long Highlight Show on NBCSN is scheduled for 2 a.m. ET on Friday, August 4.

2. Watch for Eli Tomac vs. Marvin Musquin at Washougal. That may seem obvious, but both riders can lay claim to being the favorite. Musquin is coming off a sweep of both motos at Spring Creek last week, while Tomac was the overall winner at Washougal last year, going 2-1.

Advertisement

3. Dean Wilson and Blake Baggett should be battling for the podium. Wilson has finished third in three consecutive motos, so he is on a roll. Going against Wilson is his 8-10 finish last year at Washougal. Baggett didn’t ride Washougal last year, so just keep in mind that Baggett has finished in second place in three of the last four motos.

4. JGR may be expecting big things from Weston Peick and Justin Barcia. The duo both finished in the overall top five at the Washougal National last year, and Barcia had a top five moto finish at Spring Creek. It was a bit tougher for Peick last week, as he finished outside of the top ten in both motos, and hasn’t been in the top five since Redbud. The potential is there, however.

5. Christian Craig and Martin Davalos will be looking to get some momentum going. Davalos has finished fourth in the second moto the last two rounds, but has yet to put in two top-five motos the same day. Craig has finished in seventh in three consecutive races, and has been in the top five twice this year. Teammate Cole Seely is Craig’s most likely rival.

6. Last week Benny Bloss and Matt Bisceglia raced the Nationals for the first time this year. They both finished in the points and it will be interesting to see how they do now that they have some race time under their belts.

7. You won’t see Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb, or Broc Tickle. They’re all out with injuries—Tickle won’t be back at all in 2017. Trey Canard, of course, retired last week.

2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 450MX Championship Standings (8 of 12 rounds)

1. Eli Tomac, 329, (8 moto wins)

2. Blake Baggett, 309 (2 moto wins)

3. Marvin Musquin, 269 (3 moto win)

4. Dean Wilson, 238

5. Jason Anderson, 216 (2 moto wins)

6. Cole Seely, 192

7. Justin Bogle, 188 (1 moto win)

8. Cooper Webb, 177

9. Justin Barcia, 172

10. Martin Davalos, 170

11. Weston Peick, 169

12. Broc Tickle, 146

13. Fredrik Noren, 146

14. Josh Grant, 143

15. Christian Craig, 115

16. Dakota Alix, 94

17. Henry Miller, 61

18. John Short, 50

19. Trey Canard, 39

20. Heath Harrison, 39

2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 250MX Championship Standings (8 of 12 rounds)

1. Zach Osborne, 339 points (7 moto wins)

2. Alex Martin, 296 (1 moto win)

3. Jeremy Martin, 276 (3 moto wins)

4. Joey Savatgy, 242 (2 moto wins)

5. Dylan Ferrandis, 226 (2 moto win)

6. Aaron Plessinger, 219 (1 moto win)

7. Adam Cianciarulo, 216

8. Mitchell Harrison, 190

9. Colt Nichols, 188

10. Austin Forkner, 184

11. Shane McElrath, 169

12. Sean Cantrell, 113

13. RJ Hampshire, 98

14. Chase Sexton, 98

15. Justin Hill, 88

16. Luke Renzland, 88

17. Nick Gaines, 81

18. Lorenzo Locurcio, 78

19. Kyle Cunningham, 69

20. Michael Mosiman, 64