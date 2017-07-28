2017-2018 Triumph Street Cup Recall: 635 Due to Wiring Issue

Advertisement

2017-2018 Triumph Street Cup Recall

Triumph Motorcycles America has certain 2017-2018 Triumph Street Cup motorcycles due to a wiring issue that affects the hazard lights.

Triumph says the wiring harness for the hazard warning lights may be pulled and strained during normal steering action.

The pulled wires may cause the wires to pull loose from the connector resulting in a loss of the hazard warning lights. This can reduce the motorcycles visibility when hazard warning lights are needed, increasing the risk of a crash.

The number of vehicles affected is 635 with the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) range is from 780697 to 837579 (per the dealer notification).

Triumph will notify owners, and dealers will extend the wiring length by installing a supplemental harness, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in July 2017. Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph’s number for this recall is Safety Recall 549.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign Number is 17V426000.