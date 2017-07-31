2017 Washougal National Motocross Results, Coverage, and Commentary |
Big Day for Musquin, Tomac, Savatgy, and Osborne
- Eli Tomac and Zach Osborne made huge steps toward their championships. On a day where neither championship leader took a moto win, each rider beat his closest rival in both motos at the 2017 Washougal National Motocross Round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series. Tomac (Monster Energy/Kawasaki) picked up 12 points on Blake Baggett (Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM) in the 450MX class, while Osborne (Rockstar Energy/Husqvarna Factory Racing) extended his lead over Jeremy Martin (GEICO/Honda) by 11 points. Baggett is 32 points back, but riding with an injured thumb that will require surgery. Osborne is now 72 points north of Jeremy Martin, who took over second in the 250MX division as his brother Alex is sidelined with a broken collarbone. Barring injury, the championships are settled with six motos remaining.
- Marvin Musquin dominated, and has four consecutive moto wins. It was only close in Moto 1 until nine minutes in when Musquin (Red Bull/KTM) and Tomac came together while battling ferociously for the lead. At that point, Tomac wisely backed off and took a solid second place and 22 points in the series. In Moto 2, Musquin had to chase down Martin Davalos (Rockstar Energy/Husqvarna Factory Racing) and pass Davalos eight minutes into the race. As Tomac was back working on Justin Bogle (RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing) and Davalos, Musquin sprinted away and won by over 11 seconds—about the same margin as in Moto 1.
- Eli Tomac is riding smart. Instead of pushing too hard and risking injury, Tomac is taking easy points. Musquin is now 54 points back, and not a threat unless Tomac crashes out. Baggett’s thumb isn’t getting better, and Baggett has just one podium in the last four motos.
- Martin Davalos and Cole Seely each scored a Moto podium for the first time in 2017. Additionally, Davalos took his first overall podium of the season with strong 4-3 rides. Seely’s 3-5 results kept him just off the overall podium, and it was Seely’s best ride of the season. Seely (Team Honda HRC) passes the injured Jason Anderson (Rockstar Energy/Husqvarna Factory Racing) for fifth place in the 2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 450MX Championship Standings. Davalos moves up to eighth in the standings and could easily find himself sixth in the series after Unadilla if he maintains this level. Davalos has four top-four finishes in his last five motos.
- Injuries have decimated the 450MX class. A full one-third of the top 15 450MX riders did not find their way to the Washougal MX Park starting gate—Anderson, Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia (concussion in practice), Broc Tickle, and Josh Grant. Add in the absence of retirees Ryan Dungey and Trey Canard, plus the long-time injured Ken Roczen, and it has been pure carnage in the premier class.
- Local rider Tommy Weeck impressed with two 15th place finishes. Washougal’s own Weeck (Team Week/Honda) made his only National of 2017 count, picking up 12 points in the series.
- Joey Savatagy won the 250MX class with an improbable 7-1. The top six 250MX riders were within two points of each other for the overall. Scott Plessinger (Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha) was the other moto winner, but he went 1-9 due to a bad start and crash in Moto 2, and finished sixth overall—yes, 7-1 won the day while 1-9 was only good for sixth! Savatagy (Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki) has now won two overalls in a row.
- In the 250MX top ten, only Zach Osborne (4-3) and Dylan Ferrandis (3-4) were consistent finishers. It paid off, as they both stood on the overall podium. Osborne had to overcome bad starts—22nd in Moto 1, 8th in Moto 2—to get to the podium. In contrast, Ferrandis (Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha) ran in the top five for every lap of both motos.
- It was a heartbreaker for Adam Cianciarulo. With three laps remaining, Cianciarulo (Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki) was in position to take the overall win. In fact, he could lose a spot and still beat Savatgy overall. On Lap 14 of 16, Osborne took an outside line to pass Cianciarulo in a corner that Osborne had earlier used to pass Ferrandis. With Osborne past, Ferrandis took it to Cianciarulo—hounding him mercilessly for two laps. On the final lap, Ferrandis executed a pass on Cianciarulo, putting Ferrandis on the podium, and dropping Cianciarulo from overall winner to fourth place—in just one pass.
Photography by Jeff Kardas and Rich Shepherd
2017 Washougal National Motocross 450MX Results, Washougal MX Park, Washougal, WA
1. Marvin Musquin, 1-1, 50 points
2. Eli Tomac, 2-2, 44
3. Martin Davalos, 4-3, 38
4. Cole Seely, 3-5, 36
5. Blake Baggett, 7-4, 32
6. Dean Wilson, 5-6, 31
7. Weston Peick, 6-8, 28
8. Christian Craig, 9-9, 24
9. Justin Bogle, 8-10, 24
10. Dakota Alix, 12-12, 18
11. Justin Hoeft, 11-14, 17
12. Henry Miller, 13-13, 16
13. Fredrik Noren, 20-7, 15
14. Benny Bloss, 17-11, 14
15. Tommy Weeck, 15-15, 12
16. Dylan Merriam, 14-16, 12
17. Matt Bisceglia, 10-35, 11
18. Tyler Bowers, 16-19, 7
19. Toshiki Tomita, 21-17, 4
20. Josh Mosiman, 29-18, 3
2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 450MX Championship Standings (9 of 12 rounds)
1. Eli Tomac, 373, (8 moto wins)
2. Blake Baggett, 341 (2 moto wins)
3. Marvin Musquin, 319 (5 moto wins)
4. Dean Wilson, 269
5. Cole Seely, 228
6. Jason Anderson, 216 (2 moto wins)
7. Justin Bogle, 212 (1 moto win)
8. Martin Davalos, 208
9. Weston Peick, 197
10. Cooper Webb, 177
11. Justin Barcia, 172
12. Fredrik Noren, 161
13. Broc Tickle, 146
14. Josh Grant, 143
15. Christian Craig, 139
16. Dakota Alix, 112
17. Henry Miller, 77
18. John Short, 50
19. Heath Harrison, 42
20. Trey Canard, 39
2017 Washougal National Motocross 250MX Results
1. Joey Savatgy, 7-1, 39 points
2. Zach Osborne, 4-3, 38
3. Dylan Ferrandis, 3-4, 38
4. Adam Cianciarulo, 2-5, 38
5. RJ Hampshire, 6-2, 37
6. Aaron Plessinger, 1-9, 37
7. Jeremy Martin, 9-6, 27
8. Colt Nichols, 10-7, 25
9. Shane McElrath, 11-8, 23
10. Mitchell Harrison, 5-15, 22
11. Luke Renzland, 12-10, 20
12. Sean Cantrell, 8-16, 18
13. Chase Sexton, 13-12, 17
14. Nick Gaines, 15-13, 14
15. Bradley Taft, 14-14, 14
16. Kyle Cunningham, 40-11, 10
17. Austin Root, 17-17, 8
18. Lorenzo Locurcio, 16-19, 7
19. Dylan Summerlin, 20-18, 4
20. Cody Williams, 18-35, 3
2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 250MX Championship Standings (9 of 12 rounds)
1. Zach Osborne, 377 points (7 moto wins)
2. Jeremy Martin, 303 (3 moto wins)
3. Alex Martin, 296 (1 moto win)
4. Joey Savatgy, 281 (3 moto wins)
5. Dylan Ferrandis, 264 (2 moto win)
6. Aaron Plessinger, 256 (2 moto win)
7. Adam Cianciarulo, 254
8. Colt Nichols, 213
9. Mitchell Harrison, 212
10. Shane McElrath, 192
11. Austin Forkner, 184
12. RJ Hampshire, 135
13. Sean Cantrell, 131
14. Chase Sexton, 115
15. Luke Renzland, 108
16. Nick Gaines, 95
17. Justin Hill, 88
18. Lorenzo Locurcio, 85
19. Kyle Cunningham, 79
20. Michael Mosiman, 64