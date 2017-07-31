Advertisement

2018 BMW HP4 Race Price Unveiled

Eight months have passed since the BMW unveiled its HP4 Race—a full-carbon, 215-horsepower machine based on one of our favorite superbikes, the S 1000 RR.

All information, including specs and limited product run of just 750 models of the 377-lbs. (wet) HP4 Race, was released—expect pricing.

This changed Monday when BMW Motorrad officially announced the BMW HP4 Race Price: $78,000. BMW also provided the below list of all standard features and specifications.

The BMW HP4 Race rivals the Ducati Superleggera in terms of horsepower, weight, limited production, and price. To put the numbers into perspective, the Ducati Superleggera produces 215 horsepower, weighs 368 lbs. wet, is limited to a run of 500, and sells for $80,000.

The HP4 Race arrives in dealerships in fall 2017.

BMW HP4 Standard Features & Specs

MSRP: $78,000

Volume is limited to 750 consecutively-numbered units worldwide

Milled fork bridge with carbon badge (numbered 001/750 to 750/750)

DIN wet weight 377 lbs (171 kg)

Dry weight 322 lbs (146 kg)

999 cc, 4 cylinder, water/oil cooled HP4 RACE factory engine

215 hp, 88 lb-ft of torque (120 Nm)

Reinforced WSBK transmission, longer first and second gear

Titanium bolts used throughout to minimize weight

6.75 mm brake disc thickness

Highly precise and steady brake pressure points

Brembo radial brake master cylinder

Carbon front wheel: 1.7 lbs (770 g) lighter than forged wheel

Carbon rear wheel: 1.7 lbs (770 g) lighter than forged wheel

Öhlins FGR forks from the WSBK (fully adjustable)

Variable fork bridge offset: 28 – 30 mm and 26 – 32 mm

Steering head angle adjustment from -0.5° to +1°

HP brake and clutch levers

Milled aluminum switches

Racing wiring harness prepared for 2D linear position sensor

Unitary HP carbon front

RTM carbon frame (Carbondrive) 17 lbs (-9 lbs vs. RR)

Lohmann HP Shift Assist Pro

Brushed and polished aluminum tank

Unitary HP carbon rear

32.7” HP race seat, adjustable from 32.1” – 33.3”

One-piece carbon intake muffler and side trim panel

Carbon race engine spoiler

Complete carbon trim panel

Milled HP footrest system: 8-way adjustable

Öhlins TTX 36 GP rear shock

Two plates to adjust spring strut position

WSBK swingarm

Eight inserts for swingarm position -3 mm to +4 mm

520 racing chain

15, 17 pinion sprocket (series 16/43)

Four aluminum rear sprockets – 41, 42, 44, 45

2D racing data logger including analysis software

HP Race Calibration Kit

2D dashboard from the WSBK / MotoGP

WSBK complete titanium exhaust system (AGA) (Akrapovic)

Titanium precision casting flange on the AGA (1.1 lb lighter than WSBK flange)

No Options or Packages Available

BMW HP4 Race Colors