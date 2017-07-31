2018 BMW HP4 Race Price Unveiled
Eight months have passed since the BMW unveiled its HP4 Race—a full-carbon, 215-horsepower machine based on one of our favorite superbikes, the S 1000 RR.
All information, including specs and limited product run of just 750 models of the 377-lbs. (wet) HP4 Race, was released—expect pricing.
This changed Monday when BMW Motorrad officially announced the BMW HP4 Race Price: $78,000. BMW also provided the below list of all standard features and specifications.
The BMW HP4 Race rivals the Ducati Superleggera in terms of horsepower, weight, limited production, and price. To put the numbers into perspective, the Ducati Superleggera produces 215 horsepower, weighs 368 lbs. wet, is limited to a run of 500, and sells for $80,000.
The HP4 Race arrives in dealerships in fall 2017.
BMW HP4 Standard Features & Specs
- MSRP: $78,000
- Volume is limited to 750 consecutively-numbered units worldwide
- Milled fork bridge with carbon badge (numbered 001/750 to 750/750)
- DIN wet weight 377 lbs (171 kg)
- Dry weight 322 lbs (146 kg)
- 999 cc, 4 cylinder, water/oil cooled HP4 RACE factory engine
- 215 hp, 88 lb-ft of torque (120 Nm)
- Reinforced WSBK transmission, longer first and second gear
- Titanium bolts used throughout to minimize weight
- Brembo GP 4 PR brake calipers
- 6.75 mm brake disc thickness
- Highly precise and steady brake pressure points
- Brembo radial brake master cylinder
- Carbon front wheel: 1.7 lbs (770 g) lighter than forged wheel
- Carbon rear wheel: 1.7 lbs (770 g) lighter than forged wheel
- Öhlins FGR forks from the WSBK (fully adjustable)
- Variable fork bridge offset: 28 – 30 mm and 26 – 32 mm
- Steering head angle adjustment from -0.5° to +1°
- HP brake and clutch levers
- Milled aluminum switches
- Racing wiring harness prepared for 2D linear position sensor
- Unitary HP carbon front
- RTM carbon frame (Carbondrive) 17 lbs (-9 lbs vs. RR)
- Lohmann HP Shift Assist Pro
- Brushed and polished aluminum tank
- Unitary HP carbon rear
- 32.7” HP race seat, adjustable from 32.1” – 33.3”
- One-piece carbon intake muffler and side trim panel
- Carbon race engine spoiler
- Complete carbon trim panel
- Milled HP footrest system: 8-way adjustable
- Öhlins TTX 36 GP rear shock
- Two plates to adjust spring strut position
- WSBK swingarm
- Eight inserts for swingarm position -3 mm to +4 mm
- 520 racing chain
- 15, 17 pinion sprocket (series 16/43)
- Four aluminum rear sprockets – 41, 42, 44, 45
- 2D racing data logger including analysis software
- HP Race Calibration Kit
- 2D dashboard from the WSBK / MotoGP
- WSBK complete titanium exhaust system (AGA) (Akrapovic)
- Titanium precision casting flange on the AGA (1.1 lb lighter than WSBK flange)
- No Options or Packages Available
BMW HP4 Race Colors
- N2E HP Motorsport (Light White/Racing Blue metallic/Racing Red) is the only color combination offered ($0)