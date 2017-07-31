2017 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Recall: Tail Light Defect

Advertisement

2017 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Recall

Kawasaki has recalled up to 1,888 2017 Versys-X 300 motorcycles because a loose tail/brake light socket may allow the bulb to fall out, increasing the risk of a crash.

The entire Versys-X 300 production run from Jan. 16, 2017, through May 8, 2017 are included. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) range is JKALE8B18HDA00011 to JKALE8C10HDA03869 non-sequential.

Kawasaki will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tail/brake light socket, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Kawasaki customer service at 1-866-802-9381.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 17V465000.

The Versys-X 300 is Kawasaki’s latest ADV offering. The brand-in-green has set its sights on not just the adventure touring markets, but also the youth and beginner markets; until recently, these markets weren’t truly associated with one another.

The bike arrives with a 296cc parallel-twin engine that is tuned for optimal low- to mid-range power. The Versys-X 300 arrives with 19/17-inch wire-spoke wheels, long-travel suspension and ADV ergonomics—all for under $6,000.