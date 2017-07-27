Advertisement

HeliBars Tour Performance Handlebar Riser for 2015 – 2017 Yamaha FJ-09

HeliBars® Tour Performance Handlebar Riser for Yamaha’s athletic, do-it-all FJ-09 moves its handlebar an inch higher and the brings the handgrips an inch closer. The result is a more upright and rearward seating position that increases comfort and allows for better bike control.

Using HeliBars’ downloadable FJ-09 Installation Guide, Tour Performance risers are much easier to install than new handlebars. The manual contains detailed, step-by-step instructions illustrated by eight photos. Mounting the riser is a 45-minute job that requires basic mechanical skills, but no special tools.

Simply unbolt the FJ’s handlebar, place Heli’s lightweight, one-piece aluminum riser into the stock bar mounts and cinch them down with the original clamps and longer, zinc-plated bolts provided.

Advertisement

To minimize complexity, the FJ-09 Tour Performance Handlebar Riser is engineered to perfectly integrate with all of the Yamaha’s standard components — no need to replace the throttle and clutch cables or the hydraulic brake hose. The riser comes finished in a tough, UV-resistant bronze powder coating at no extra charge.

HeliBars custom-engineers 80 bike-specific handlebar systems and risers that improve the ergonomics of any motorcycle without changing its overall looks. Tour Performance Handlebar Risers are available for popular ADV, standard, sport, naked and sport-touring bikes.

HeliBars also has patented Horizon Multi-Axis Replacement Handlebars for touring bikes and cruisers that can be adjusted and fine-tuned to fit riders of all sizes. Its product line of stealthy TrackStar Clip-On Handlebars rise up to ease the pain of hardcore sportbikes’ crouched riding positions.

Leading the way in motorcycle comfort for 30 years, all HeliBars products are engineered, tested and proudly manufactured in Cornish, Maine. They’re backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee via Heli’s 30-day return policy, and come with a one-year warranty.

Yamaha FJ-09 HeliBars

HeliBars® Tour Performance™ Yamaha FJ-09 Handlebar Riser

More upright and rearward seating position

Greater comfort and better bike control

Maintains the FJ-09’s original look

Raises handlebar 1 inch (25.4mm) over its stock positioning

Brings handgrips 1 inch (25.4mm) closer to the rider

Direct stock replacement, works with all original components

Original brake line, clutch and throttle cables are retained

No bike modifications necessary

One-piece, flex-free design and high-quality construction

Made from 6061 billet aluminum

Weight: 6 ounces

Tough, UV-resistant bronze powdercoat finish at no extra cost

Supplied with longer, zinc-plated bolts; reuses all other stock hardware

Engineered to fit 2015 – 2017 FJ-09s

Installation time: 45 minutes

American made: Engineered, tested and manufactured in Cornish, Maine

100% satisfaction guarantee via a 30-day return policy

One-year warranty

HeliBars part #: HR09117

Availability: Direct from HeliBars.com, Western Powersports and motorcycle dealers nationwide

Retail Price: $129

For more information about HeliBars risers and handlebar systems, to find a dealer or place an order directly, visit HeliBars.com or call 800-859-4642, then visit the company’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitter postings.

Yamaha FJ-09 HeliBars