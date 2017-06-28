2017 Honda CB300F Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2017 Honda CB300F

Simple and to the point, the 2017 Honda CB300F is stripped down to the basics of what a city and sport motorcycle needs to be.

With a single cylinder motor, no fancy electronics, minimal plastic, and uncomplicated suspension, the CB300F keeps costs down while allowing fun and utilitarian aspects free reign.

The peppy oversquare motor is a fuel-injected DOCH design, so it makes the most of its 286cc. Handling is excellent, and the package weighs just 348 pounds (add six pounds if you want ABS).

The price did poke above $4k this year, but with a motor that gets 78 mpg, this is an inexpensive motorcycle to purchase and operate. Don’t expect to spend much on maintenance, as the CB300F is as reliable as it gets on two wheels.

2017 Honda CB300F Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 286cc

Bore x stroke: 76.0 x 63.0mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Cooling: Liquid

Valve train: DOHC; 4vpc

Induction: PGM-FI w/ 38mm throttle body

Ignition: Computer-controlled digital transistor w/ electronic advance

Transmission: Six-speed

Final drive: O-ring sealed chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: 37mm fork; 4.7 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches of travel

Front tire: 110/70-17

Rear tire: 140/70-17

Front brake: 296mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Optional

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 54.3 inches

Rake: 25.3 degrees

Trail: 3.9 inches

Seat height: 30.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

EPA estimated fuel economy: 78 mpg

Curb Weight: 348 pounds (ABS: 354 pounds)

2017 Honda CB300F Color:

Red (standard)

White (ABS)

