2017 Honda CB300F Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2017 Honda CB300F
Simple and to the point, the 2017 Honda CB300F is stripped down to the basics of what a city and sport motorcycle needs to be.
With a single cylinder motor, no fancy electronics, minimal plastic, and uncomplicated suspension, the CB300F keeps costs down while allowing fun and utilitarian aspects free reign.
The peppy oversquare motor is a fuel-injected DOCH design, so it makes the most of its 286cc. Handling is excellent, and the package weighs just 348 pounds (add six pounds if you want ABS).
The price did poke above $4k this year, but with a motor that gets 78 mpg, this is an inexpensive motorcycle to purchase and operate. Don’t expect to spend much on maintenance, as the CB300F is as reliable as it gets on two wheels.
Read our Honda CB300F Review.
Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.
2017 Honda CB300F Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 286cc
- Bore x stroke: 76.0 x 63.0mm
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Cooling: Liquid
- Valve train: DOHC; 4vpc
- Induction: PGM-FI w/ 38mm throttle body
- Ignition: Computer-controlled digital transistor w/ electronic advance
- Transmission: Six-speed
- Final drive: O-ring sealed chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: 37mm fork; 4.7 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches of travel
- Front tire: 110/70-17
- Rear tire: 140/70-17
- Front brake: 296mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.3 inches
- Rake: 25.3 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 30.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel economy: 78 mpg
- Curb Weight: 348 pounds (ABS: 354 pounds)
2017 Honda CB300F Color:
- Red (standard)
- White (ABS)
2017 Honda CB300F Prices:
- $4149 (standard)
- $4649 (ABS)