2017 RedBud Motocross Schedule and Viewing Guide | 8 Fast Facts

2017 RedBud Motocross Preview Guide

Here’s what you need to know to watch the Rockford Fosgate RedBud National, Round 6 of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series on Saturday, July 1 at RedBud Raceway, in Buchanan, Michigan.

1. You can tune in live on MAVTV, NBCSN, and NBC Sports Gold. Saturday qualifying is at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on NBC Sports Gold only (a $50 season subscription is required for on-demand streaming—all racing and qualifying is live and commercial-free).

From 1 to 3 p.m. ET, you can watch the first motos live in each class on MAVTV. The second motos run live from 3 to 5 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold only. NBCSN is delaying second-moto coverage until 3 p..m ET on Sunday, July 2. The hour-long Highlight Show on NBCSN is scheduled for 11 p..m ET on Wednesday, July 5.

2. There are three riders this weekend who scored podium finishes last year at RedBud. Eli Tomac went 2-2 (behind Ken Roczen twice). Justin Barcia took third in Moto 1, while Broc Tickle was on the Moto 2 box. These are three riders to watch.

3. Blake Baggett and Marvin Musquin struggled a bit at RedBud 2016. However, both riders are moving in opposite directions this year. Baggett is leading the 2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series going into the RedBud National, while the injured Musquin is in fourth place, 34 points behind Baggett. Baggett went 7-5 in 2016, and Musquin 5-6.

4. Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson are on the gas. They swapped wins and the runner-up slot at Muddy Creek, so that’s a good bit of momentum going into RedBud. Tomac trails Baggett in the standings by just four points, with Anderson 15 behind Tomac. Baggett had an epic comeback ride in Moto 2 last weekend, so we can’t wait to see what he brings to RedBud.

5. Weston Peick is back. He has struggled with injuries, and didn’t have a top five finish coming into the Tennessee National. However, last week he checked in with two fourths. RedBud might tell us if this is the Peick we will be seeing for the rest of 2017.

6. Broc Tickle, Justin Bogle, and Dean Wilson are locked in a tight battle for fifth in the championship standings. Tickle has 139 points, which puts him two points head of Bogle and Wilson. Tickle and Bogle have been hit-and-miss in 2017—both have two finishes outside of the top ten. In comparison, Wilson has never been outside the top 10 this season.

7. Justin Barcia is a bit of a wild card. Back from a head injury, he took a heroic fifth place in Moto 1 at Muddy Creek. He was on the podium last year at RedBud. We will find out if Barcia’s head is clear enough this year to return to the RedBud podium.

8. It’s July, but the heat won’t be oppressive at RedBud. Look for highs in the upper 70s, and about 50 percent humidity. Thunderstorms are predicted for Thursday and Friday only, so that gives the track crew time to prep on Saturday.

2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Standings (5 of 12 rounds)

1. Blake Baggett, 195 points (2 moto wins)

2. Eli Tomac, 191 (4 moto wins)

3. Jason Anderson, 176 (2 moto wins)

4. Marvin Musquin, 161 (1 moto win)

5. Broc Tickle, 139

6. Justin Bogle, 137 (1 moto win)

7. Dean Wilson, 137

8. Weston Peick, 112

9. Cooper Webb, 112

10. Josh Grant, 106

11. Cole Seely, 105

12. Justin Barcia, 96

13. Martin Davalos, 96

14. Fredrik Noren, 86

15. Dakota Alix, 60

16. Christian Craig, 37

18. Heath Harrison, 31

18. Dean Ferris, 29

19. Josh Mosiman, 24

20. Trey Canard, 21