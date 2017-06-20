Indian Sweeps 2017 OKC Mile Results, Remains Undefeated (+ Video)

2017 OKC Mile Results

Indian Motorcycle Racing continued its American Flat Track dominance over the weekend following its fourth-straight sweep.

The latest for the team arrived at the OKC Mile held at Remington Park in Oklahoma City when Jared Mees passed Wrecking Crew teammate on the penultimate lap to take his second-straight victory and overall lead in the American Flat Track (AFT) Twins class.

Baker, who led the race until Mees challenged him, finished 0.880 of a second behind. Claiming third for an Indian Motorcycle Racing sweep was the reigning Grand National Champion Bryan Smith on the No. 1 Indian Motorcycle Racing backed by Allstate Scout FTR750.

“Our team is on a great run right now. It’s evident we have the most talented group of riders, and the Scout FTR750 is the top-performing motorcycle in the field,” said Mees. “Brad clearly had the field beat throughout the race, and it looked like he would go wire-to-wire, but I hung in there, dug deep and found my opening as we lapped the pack.”

Ahead of the OKC Mile race, each Indian racer easily managed to win their respective heat, capturing top positions during semi runs, and outpacing the field in the main with the fourth place finisher 23 seconds off Mees and 17 seconds off the podium.

Running a similar playbook as his victory at Red Mile, Mees stayed close behind Baker only to sneak past him while both riders fought to navigate a sea of slower riders as they lapped the field in the closing laps. Reigning Grand National Champ and Indian Wrecking Crew member Bryan Smith cleared the sweep by capturing third, keeping him second in the overall standings, Indian reports

Rounding out the top five were Sammy Halbert (Estenson Logistics Yamaha FZ-07) and Shawn Baer (McNews Automative KTM LC8 950).

With his win, Mees now has 177 points, eight ahead of Smith.

“We cannot say enough about our factory team riders’ dedication, and the sophistication and capability of our Indian Scout FTR750,” said Gary Gray, Vice President – Product Development for Indian Motorcycle. “Even though they’re outpacing the field, our guys are remaining fiercely competitive with each other, pushing for individual titles and the ultimate manufacturer title.”

The 2017 American Flat Track Championship continues June 24 for the Lima Half-Mile at Allen County Fairgrounds in Lima, Ohio.