3 Dead After 2017 Isle of Man TT Crashes: Lambert, Hoek, Bonner

2017 Isle of Man TT Crash Deaths

Three riders have died due to injuries sustained in crashes during the 2017 Isle of Man TT, the Auto-Cycle Union (ACU) Events Ltd. reported on Wednesday. Two days remain before the final race on Friday, the Senior TT.

Two IOM TT racers—Davey Lambert of the UK and Jochem van den Hoek of Holland—died from injuries sustained during TT race crashes. The third rider, Alan Bonner, of Ireland, died during Senior TT qualifying on the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

With the passing of Lambert, van den Hoek and Bonner, a total of 250 riders have died in both TT and Manx Grand Prix races since 1911. Last year, four riders died during the 2016 Isle of Man TT—the deadliest year since 2010.

Last year, Paul Shoesmith, 50, crashed during Superstock practice; Dwight Beare, 27, during the opening Sidecar race; Ian Bell during the Sidecar 2 race; and Andrew Soar, 32, during the Senior TT. All four passed due to injuries sustained in those TT crashes.

Following are the official reports of the 2017 Isle of Man TT fatalities from the ACU:

Davey Lambert of England

ACU Events Ltd regrets to announce that Davey Lambert, 48, from Gateshead, in Tyne and Wear, died Tuesday evening, June 6, following injuries sustained during the Superbike race on Sunday, June 4, 2017 at the Isle of Man TT Races.

Davey had an accident at Greeba Castle on the third lap of the race and was treated at the scene before being taken by airmed to Nobles Hospital. He was subsequently transferred to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool where he passed away this evening.

Davey made his Mountain Course debut at the Manx Grand Prix in 2014, finishing fourth in the Newcomers A race and 24th in the Junior Manx Grand Prix of the same year. He returned to the Manx Grand Prix in 2015 and recorded 9th and 11th place finishes in the Junior and Senior MGP respectively and was 8th in last year’s Senior MGP Race.

Jochem van den Hoek of Holland

ACU Events Ltd regrets to announce that Jochem van den Hoek, 28, from Werkendam in Holland, was killed Wednesday morning, June 7, during the Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT Races.

Jochem had an accident at the 11th Milestone on the 1st lap of the race and was treated at the scene.

Jochem made his TT mountain course debut last year recording a 44th placed finish in his debut race, the Superbike TT as well as 34th placed finish in the Superstock race in the same year and a 36th place in the 2016 Senior TT. He finished in 27th place in this year’s Superbike race on Sunday 4th June, his highest placed finish, winning a bronze replica.

Alan Bonner of the Republic of Ireland

ACU Events Ltd regrets to announce that Alan Bonner, 33, from County Meath in the Republic of Ireland died Wednesday afternoon, June 7, during a qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT Races.

Alan was involved in an incident at the 33rd Milestone during the qualifying session for the Senior TT.

Alan made his TT mountain course debut at the 2014 TT Races and had a highest placed finish of fifteenth, which he achieved in the 2015 Senior TT. He finished 28th in the Superbike race last Sunday 4th June, winning a bronze replica and also finished 30th in this morning’s Superstock race, winning another bronze replica.

He was the fastest ever TT rider from the Republic of Ireland with a lap of 127.090mph, which he achieved in 2015.

ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on its deepest sympathy to family and friends affected by these TT tragedies.