2017 Isle of Man TT TV Schedule | Velocity Provides Stateside Coverage

2017 Isle of Man TT TV Schedule

Once again Velocity will provide the only stateside-TV coverage for the Isle of Man TT. The 2017 IOM TT television schedule begins Saturday, June 3, and continues through Saturday, June 10—the final day of racing.

Velocity will provide same day coverage throughout the week, and each episode will begin at 11 p.m. EST. A rebroadcast will come on the following morning at 3 a.m. EST.

Racing was supposed to start Saturday, June 3, but due to multiple delays from misty conditions at the 37.73-mile Mountain Course, the TTs were pushed ahead a day. TT organizers scheduled a full day of qualifying for Saturday.

Racing begins Sunday with the six-lap RST Superbike TT, and ends Friday, June 9, with the with the PokerStars Senior TT.

The hour-long broadcast will feature highlights from that day’s TT events, along with commentary from anchorman Craig Doyle, and expert analysis from former TT and Grand Prix racer Steve Parrish, TT race winners Cameron Donald and Steve Plater.

The two favorites heading into the 2017 Isle of Man TT are 13-time TT winner Michael Dunlop (Suzuki GSX-R1000) and 11-time TT victor Ian Hutchinson (BMW S 1000 RR). As for 23-time TT winner John McGuinness, he won’t be racing due to injuries sustained in a North West 200 qualifying crash.

For day-to-day-coverage of practice and races, visit the Ultimate Motorcycling Isle of Man TT page.

Velocity: 2017 Isle of Man TT USA TV Coverage (all EST)

Saturday, June 3 – 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 4 – 11 p.m.

Monday, June 5 – 11 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6 – 11 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7 – 11 p.m.

Thursday, June 8 – 11 p.m.

Friday, June 9 – 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 10 – 11 p.m.